Easy to adopt ideas to focus on your health

Get out of the rut of duties, responsibilities and deadlines at work to start a hobby that could improve your health, make you agile, and promote an overall sense of well-being. 

Published: 11th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Here are three low-cost and easy-to-adopt ideas.

Origami: Fun yet mind-bending, origami can be as easy or complex as you want. To begin with, chose easy models that you can make into different shapes. It hones your ability to stay in the moment. 

Garnishing: It’s a visual expression that gives food a special meaning, besides nutritional value. 
Learning the skill of garnishing requires thought, patience and creativity that, in turn, boosts health, 
as it lets you express yourself uninhibitedly.

Fostering a pet: Caring for animals can be rewarding in many ways, for one, it’s a meaningful way of spending your time and resources in providing love and security to animals up for adoption. Fostering 
a pet can reduce anxiety while engaging you in physical activity.

