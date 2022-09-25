Eternal Sunshine of a Boundless Mind

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

Thirty-five-year-old Alia Kumar* (name changed) had been married for eight years, and fruitlessly trying for a baby. Until Antano & Harini came to her rescue. The Chennai-based company headed by Antano Solar John and Harini Ramachandran, in new age jargon, are legacy accelerators—the world’s largest mentoring platform, which focuses on helping individuals achieve their greatest desires and highest potential, professionally and personally.

Loosely based on the principles of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), their ‘Time Compression’ and ‘Innate Capability Development’ methodologies help individuals and companies achieve their goals and targets quickly. Says Alia: “There was nothing physically wrong with either my husband or me. We’ve always been fit, healthy and on the same page with our life goals. But I couldn't get pregnant despite numerous treatments and consultations. Then I came across Antano & Harini’s Excellence Installation Technology (EIT).” During a workshop session, the couple realised that the financial instability that arose after the husband lost his job during the pandemic forced them to struggle with emotional limitations and internal conflicts.

“This led to a lack of emotional intimacy. After the workshop, my relationship with my husband improved, as he became more attuned to my needs.” Alia adds that Antano & Harini encouraged her to make targeted adjustments in her thoughts and reactions. Soon, she gave birth to a healthy boy. Kumar’s story is one of the 50,000 lives the company—Antano & Harini—claim to have touched. “While every individual has the potential to launch a legacy, not everyone does it. Some sacrifice their aspirations and true calling for the sake of security, comfort, family and responsibilities. When people, be they corporate professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, homemakers or students, come to us, we identify the sparks of brilliance in them to map their unique impact,” says Harini, who as an aside is a celebrated playback singer. While assessing participants, they take into account their ambitions, current gaps in capabilities, core strengths and competencies, behaviour patterns, mindset and attitudes.

What exactly is EIT? Harini clarifies, “For predictive intelligence, we draw an ‘Accelerated Time Compression’ list. This list and our mentoring process based on situations, preferences, social conditioning and other factors of a person, allow them to make new choices and pick new behaviours that help them find joy and momentum in life in just two-three years instead of ten, twenty, or more.”

NLP, on which EIT

is based, is a method of communication, personal development and psychotherapy created by Richard Bandler and John Grinder in California, US, in the 1970s. The creators claim a connection between neurological processes, language and behavioural patterns learned through experience, and that these can be changed to achieve specific goals. EIT is an evolution of this practice, since it’s claimed to be based on a unique ‘individual mapping’ system. Antano & Harini’s success stories include helping Phani Kumar who was paralysed beneath his neck to regain movement. They helped 11-year-old Asha who was diagnosed with autism to become a faster learner. Forty-five-year-old Prateek Sethi got over his anxiety attacks after sessions. Twenty-eight-year-old Puja Gupta overcame her severe PCOD after EIT. Their famous clients include AR Rahman, carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunanthan and beautician

Blossom Kocchar.

With such a success rate, will Antano & Harini’s method usher in a revolution for the future functioning of society? Others in the field are wary of their lofty claim. “They seem to be using NLP’s parameters in a more effective manner, but their methods raise an important question—how are they personalising their services? As a practitioner of occult sciences, I know one thing well—there is no panacea that works for all. Everyone is unique and each problem requires a different approach. How is this platform paying individual attention?” questions Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro Numerologist and Founder, NumroVani. Nevertheless, as Antano and Harini crisscross cities to host their flagship programmes—the most recent one being in Mumbai—the company is seeking mass acceptance of their techniques.

Good to Know

Excellence Innovation Technology is a diagnostic system that instals excellence to help individuals achieve goals such as launching new businesses, attaining the perfect body, rebuilding broken relationships and developing leadership qualities. Several factors must come together for the person to launch their so-called ‘legacy’. Antano & Harini claim to help people understand such factors and capabilities to create profound and long-lasting changes.

Thirty-five-year-old Alia Kumar* (name changed) had been married for eight years, and fruitlessly trying for a baby. Until Antano & Harini came to her rescue. The Chennai-based company headed by Antano Solar John and Harini Ramachandran, in new age jargon, are legacy accelerators—the world’s largest mentoring platform, which focuses on helping individuals achieve their greatest desires and highest potential, professionally and personally. Loosely based on the principles of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), their ‘Time Compression’ and ‘Innate Capability Development’ methodologies help individuals and companies achieve their goals and targets quickly. Says Alia: “There was nothing physically wrong with either my husband or me. We’ve always been fit, healthy and on the same page with our life goals. But I couldn't get pregnant despite numerous treatments and consultations. Then I came across Antano & Harini’s Excellence Installation Technology (EIT).” During a workshop session, the couple realised that the financial instability that arose after the husband lost his job during the pandemic forced them to struggle with emotional limitations and internal conflicts. “This led to a lack of emotional intimacy. After the workshop, my relationship with my husband improved, as he became more attuned to my needs.” Alia adds that Antano & Harini encouraged her to make targeted adjustments in her thoughts and reactions. Soon, she gave birth to a healthy boy. Kumar’s story is one of the 50,000 lives the company—Antano & Harini—claim to have touched. “While every individual has the potential to launch a legacy, not everyone does it. Some sacrifice their aspirations and true calling for the sake of security, comfort, family and responsibilities. When people, be they corporate professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, homemakers or students, come to us, we identify the sparks of brilliance in them to map their unique impact,” says Harini, who as an aside is a celebrated playback singer. While assessing participants, they take into account their ambitions, current gaps in capabilities, core strengths and competencies, behaviour patterns, mindset and attitudes. What exactly is EIT? Harini clarifies, “For predictive intelligence, we draw an ‘Accelerated Time Compression’ list. This list and our mentoring process based on situations, preferences, social conditioning and other factors of a person, allow them to make new choices and pick new behaviours that help them find joy and momentum in life in just two-three years instead of ten, twenty, or more.” NLP, on which EIT is based, is a method of communication, personal development and psychotherapy created by Richard Bandler and John Grinder in California, US, in the 1970s. The creators claim a connection between neurological processes, language and behavioural patterns learned through experience, and that these can be changed to achieve specific goals. EIT is an evolution of this practice, since it’s claimed to be based on a unique ‘individual mapping’ system. Antano & Harini’s success stories include helping Phani Kumar who was paralysed beneath his neck to regain movement. They helped 11-year-old Asha who was diagnosed with autism to become a faster learner. Forty-five-year-old Prateek Sethi got over his anxiety attacks after sessions. Twenty-eight-year-old Puja Gupta overcame her severe PCOD after EIT. Their famous clients include AR Rahman, carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunanthan and beautician Blossom Kocchar. With such a success rate, will Antano & Harini’s method usher in a revolution for the future functioning of society? Others in the field are wary of their lofty claim. “They seem to be using NLP’s parameters in a more effective manner, but their methods raise an important question—how are they personalising their services? As a practitioner of occult sciences, I know one thing well—there is no panacea that works for all. Everyone is unique and each problem requires a different approach. How is this platform paying individual attention?” questions Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro Numerologist and Founder, NumroVani. Nevertheless, as Antano and Harini crisscross cities to host their flagship programmes—the most recent one being in Mumbai—the company is seeking mass acceptance of their techniques. Good to Know Excellence Innovation Technology is a diagnostic system that instals excellence to help individuals achieve goals such as launching new businesses, attaining the perfect body, rebuilding broken relationships and developing leadership qualities. Several factors must come together for the person to launch their so-called ‘legacy’. Antano & Harini claim to help people understand such factors and capabilities to create profound and long-lasting changes.