Hail the Long Life  

Longevity isn’t just about adding years to your life. It’s also about adding life to the years. Long life is not about life span, but health span.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:00 AM

By Luke Coutinho
Longevity isn’t just about adding years to your life. It’s also about adding life to the years. Long life is not about life span, but health span. Ageing starts the moment we are born. It’s inevitable, but we do have control over how we age and how fast. A 70-year-old man could either spend his time going in and out of hospitals, sick, tired and burdened, or remain fit and truly happy.

Scientists have been studying ageing since a long time. It appears that the process of getting old is dependent on a combination of genetic and non-genetic factors. So let’s not put the entire blame on the genes, as non-genetic factors such as lifestyle and the environment also impact our overall health; proper intake of food, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, reducing stress, consuming less processed food, avoiding alcohol, quitting smoking, in addition to being judicious about the intake of certain medications, protecting yourself from UV rays—all play a part.

To help you age well, here are some lifestyle tweaks you can make.

Tap into the longevity gene: A gene called FOX3 is instrumental in that fountain of youth. It also plays a role in cancer prevention and management by facilitating processes such as tumour suppression, cell apoptosis (a form of programmed cell death that occurs in multicellular organisms), and stem cell regeneration. What keeps the FOX3 gene healthy? Fasting. It is a great stimulus to activate this gene. It doesn’t mean long, gruelling  hours of going hungry; even short, but regular ones will help. The other thing that activates the FOX3 gene is any food that contains quercetin, a plant flavonoid found in raw onions, green tea, apples, citrus fruits, berries and cruciferous vegetables. Don’t underestimate the power of good nutrition in maintaining DNA health. Certain foods such as kiwi, carrots, good quality green and black tea leaves, pomegranates and dark chocolate, have been known to exhibit DNA-protective abilities. 

Commit to happiness: Several studies have shown that happiness and longevity are connected. Stress accelerates ageing as it leads to a host of physiological changes that impact the body. Some of these are inflammation, weak immunity system, free radicals, and sleep disturbances. While it’s difficult to avoid stress, we can choose to be happy. Cultivating happiness starts with changing your perception of joy. Happiness does not mean there’s no suffering. It just means you choose not to suffer by rising above it. Meditation helps you manage stress by looking at things differently. By centering your mind to the present moment, meditation reduces negative emotions.

Get that beauty sleep: The importance of a good night’s sleep can’t be stressed enough. Consider it your anti-ageing pill. None of those collagen and serums is going to work if you are sleep-deprived. Lack of sleep creates inflammation in the body, leading to the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which can destroy your skin, cause pigmentation and premature greying, making you look older. Lack of sleep can lead to cognitive decline as well.

Coutinho practises in the field of Holistic Nutrition - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems

