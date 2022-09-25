Home Lifestyle Health

It’s Gut O’clock

Dieting is one way to lose weight; fasting is another. The circadian rhythm fasting method is based on your body’s internal sleep-wake cycle.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:00 AM

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Dieting is one way to lose weight; fasting is another. The circadian rhythm fasting method is based on your body’s internal sleep-wake cycle. Think of it as a 24-hour body clock that determines the way your body functions throughout the day and sleeps at night.

Also called the sun cycle diet, while following it you are expected to time your meals with the rise and fall of the sun. This style of eating (or rather fasting) helps balance hormones responsible for hunger, metabolic activity, rest and recovery, and sleep. “The diet improves inflammatory diseases and reduces the risk of infection,” says Mumbai-based nutritionist Ragini Sood, who shares more on the circadian rhythm fasting method. 

Do not miss your breakfast, as the hormone cortisol, which affects the thyroid hormone, peaks during the morning hours, thus, influencing digestion.

Ideal time to sleep is between 9-11 pm and waking up time is between 5.30-8 am in accordance with the rise and fall of the sun.  

Try to get five minutes of sunlight first thing in the morning. It can help with resetting of the hypothalamus, which helps stimulate hormones responsible for metabolism.

Consume your last meal before sundown or latest by 7 pm. Evening time is for rest and recovery, not high 
metabolic activity.

