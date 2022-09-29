Home Lifestyle Health

Cerebral palsy might be treatable: Study

Over a third of cases of cerebral palsy are still linked to being born extremely prematurely.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

brain

For representational purpose.

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New research from the University of Auckland has found severe brain injury that develops slowly after preterm births, causing the likes of cerebral palsy, may be treatable.

Over a third of cases of cerebral palsy are still linked to being born extremely prematurely. Clinical studies have shown that severe injury can appear many weeks after birth.

"The current thinking is that this form of brain injury is so severe that there is no point trying to understand it, let alone treat it," says senior research fellow Dr Christopher Lear, lead author of the new study. "Just the concept that it might be treatable is revolutionary."

In an animal model, the University of Auckland team showed that there was intense local inflammation before the injury developed.

Critically, giving the well-established anti-inflammatory drug, Etanercept (also known as 'Enbrel') three days after a period of oxygen deprivation was able to almost completely prevent severe injury from developing after three weeks' recovery. The article has just been published in a leading journal, Brain. "Virtually all proposed treatments so far need to be started within the first six hours of life," says Professor Laura Bennet. "This is often not realistic when families are overwhelmed by events around birth."

"A therapeutic window of at least three days is exceptionally long. Much more research is needed before this approach can be tested in humans, but this remarkably wide window for treatment gives us real hope that these findings will one day lead to a new treatment in humans to prevent cerebral palsy," says Professor Bennet.

The team are from the Fetal Physiology and Neuroscience Group in the Department of Physiology. This research was supported by a 2017 programme grant of USD 4,919,534 from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Auckland cerebral palsy Etanercept
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp