How to reclaim your sleep

Dr Mihir Mohan T By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your breathing gets interrupted during sleep and you suddenly wake up gasping for air. If such interruptions are occurring repeatedly each night, it can be a serious sleep disorder called sleep apnoea. This common sleep disorder is characterised by pauses in breathing or shallow breaths during sleep. One of the most common symptoms of sleep apnoea is loud snoring. The other symptoms include gasping or choking during sleep, restless sleep, daytime fatigue, and morning headaches. Some people with sleep apnoea also experience difficulty concentrating, mood swings and memory issues.

Though many people snore, only some snorers have obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a condition that can be quite concerning. It occurs when a person’s breathing is interrupted while they sleep, leading to a decrease in oxygen levels in the body. This interruption can cause frequent awakenings during the night, as well as excessive daytime sleepiness. If left untreated, OSA can lead to a range of multisystemic disorders over the long term.

Consequences

Left untreated, it can lead to a range of issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and depression. Sleep apnea has also been linked to an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents and workplace injuries.

Treatment

Effective treatment is available for almost all patients. There are medical and surgical options. The therapeutic choice is individualised. A “staged” approach is often used, which involves medical therapy first, followed by consideration of surgery. The severity of the condition is assessed by a sleep study. As nasal obstruction increases the frequency of snoring and breathing trouble, physicians can recommend oral medications to help you breathe through the nose during sleep.

Nasal CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) is a treatment that delivers pressurised air to the upper airway via a nasal mask, helping to keep it open. However, CPAP is typically not prescribed for snoring alone unless it is accompanied by apnoea. Dental appliances that adjust the position of the jaw forward during sleep have also been utilised as a treatment option for snoring.

(The writer is a consultant — Head

& Neck Surgical Oncology at Aster

MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode)

Surgical Treatment

This will include surgeries of the nose, palate, jaw, tongue or neck depending on the level of obstruction, which is determined by a sleep endoscopy.

For mild cases, lifestyle changes like losing weight, quitting smoking, and avoiding alcohol and sedatives before bed may be enough to alleviate symptoms.

There are several effective treatment options available for sleep apnoea, including lifestyle changes, positional therapy, oral appliances, and CPAP machines. It is important to seek medical attention if you suspect you may have sleep apnoea to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment. With proper care and management, patients can improve their quality of life and reduce their risk of developing associated health complications.

