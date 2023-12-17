Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

I am a sucker for body butters and hand creams. But, I am finicky about the kind of product I want. Hydration, skin repair and good fragrance top my checklist. And, of course, they shouldn’t be too oily and sticky. With Nat Habit’s Stone Crushed Sunflower Skin Malai and Chia Banana Hand Malai, all my pointers were met.

The fact that these products are made in small batches—they are ‘kitchen made’, it is claimed—is perhaps the biggest advantage. The skin malai packed with sunflower seeds, shea butter and raw milk is perfect for amping up moisturisation. It promises 24-hour protection, and is 100 percent glycerin-free. It does not rest heavy on the skin, which appears smooth to the touch after application.

The hand malai for special protection of palms, fingers and nails is made of fresh milk and has the anti-ageing properties of banana and chia seeds. What I liked the most about it is the fact that it literally smells of all things warm.

Here’s a confession: I end up smelling my hands every now and then after applying it. It keeps cuticles softened, ensuring no peeling or rough skin during the harsh winter days. Also, you wouldn’t need to reapply through the day, unless you are soaping your hands.

Chia Banana Hand Malai Price: Rs 307

Stone Crushed Sunflower Skin Malai Price: Rs 469

Available at: nathabit.in

