Small wonder: Alternative treatments to heal your body naturally

In a world ridden with new and strange diseases, alternate medical systems are a redeeming feature.

Published: 19th February 2023

By Ayesha Singh
In a world ridden with new and strange diseases, alternate medical systems are a redeeming feature. Rooted in ayurveda, nanocellopathy is one such treatment protocol that incorporates the therapeutic properties of plant extract-based oil serums, which are applied topically to maintain the balance of various bodily functions. 

New-age antidote
Based on the 13th century Sarangdhar Samhita, ayurveda nanocellopathy is being increasingly approached for its simple, safe and easy-to-administer process. It’s a non-invasive treatment and the potions are easily absorbed into the body’s tissues. Without any toxic chemicals, the formulations have fewer side-effects too. “Nanocellopathy taps into the inherent synergy of nano plant and herb extracts such as curcumin, quercetin, Nigella sativa, resveratrol, piperine and Ginkgo biloba in the form of serum oils. It’s a standardised, scientific, chemicals-free approach that stimulates the body’s natural healing process, while simultaneously limiting the need for repeated treatments,” says Delhi-based acharya Manish Kaul.

Women, this one is for you
A flourishing segment within nanocellopathy treatment is pertaining to women’s health, of which reproductive well-being is a big part. “Plant nanocellopathy oils are being increasingly used to treat sexual and women’s health issues such as hormonal imbalances, dysmenorrhea, fibroids and endometriosis, offering a natural cure-all,” says Kaul, adding, “Nano extracts such as tulsi, palmarosa and Calendula officinalis leaves are put into balms for breast care to stimulate the lymphatic system and improve blood circulation. Nano extracts of satavari, vidari and ashwagandha are used to strengthen hormonal function, while extracts of soy, kudzu, licorice and flaxseed are used for relief from menopausal symptoms.”

While serums for women’s health may have the lion’s share of consumption, according to Kaul, nanocellopathy is also used to manage arthritis, migraine, sinus and the common flu, in addition to brain and nervous issues such as boosting memory, treating Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, digestion troubles such as bacterial infections, piles and haemorrhoids. It also assists in treating lung infections, allergies, fever, dry cough and body pain. 

Next time, give nano a shot. 

