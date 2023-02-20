Get that inner glow  

Anupamaa Dayal By

Express News Service

Over the years, I am frequently asked how or why I am so slim. Occasionally disguised in well-meaning concern for my health, I suffer remarks that insinuate that I could fall dead any moment from ‘slimness’. But mostly, this is meant as a compliment and I receive it with gratitude. After the first few comments, there is a general agreement (without my opinion really being asked for) that I have terrific genes; that they themselves have not received the same blessings; and though they eat ‘so little’ and ‘healthy’, they gain weight by just looking at food. Soon, they start discussing fad diets—Paleo, Volumetrics, Keto, Raw Food, Gluten-free, Replacement Shakes, Apple Cider Vinegar Diet, Dukan, Sacred Heart, South Beach, the Blood Type diet, etc. For now, my genes and I have been forgotten, and we move away together to look for a glass of water or a fresh fruit juice.

Representational image

My understanding of this whole preoccupation is that weight loss per se is an insufficient goal. The real goal cannot be about feeling skinny; it has to be feeling great. Slimness is good but its middle-of-the-road merchandise. The true life enhancers are good health, love for life, warm relationships, a creatively fulfilling work life, a life led on purpose. I also understand that there are three keys to unlock the same—looking after the body, the mind, and the spirit. And that they generally wrap themselves around each other. The body is cared for with healthful eating, exercise, massages, etc. The mind with meditation, stillness, and mindfulness. The spirit is unlocked by being ‘ourselves’ and living fearless, laughter, and love filled moments. One practice leads to the other and a happy synergy results in the creation of the life best suited for us.

When we procrastinate on a practice we have decided is good for us, it lowers our sense of self-love. So do setbacks, failed diets, and general indiscipline. It goes on a downward spiral along with our energy. Resentment, guilt, jealousy, low self-worth can also cause harm to our biology. We all have the ability to know our truth. The food we love, the food that’s good for us, the exercise we can sustain. The better we practice, the higher our life energy rises. Meditation is really the magic that enables overthrow of old circuitry and replaces it with a gleaming new you.

In the next few columns, I will impart tools to help you reprogramme yourself into consciousness. I will explain each one in detail beforehand, so that you are aware of the journey we undertake together. We will gently uncover emotional blocks that keep our vital energy trapped. We will remove a sense of ‘lack’ from all aspects of life. External validation will become unnecessary as we learn about self-love—it will heal us and make us create for ourselves exactly the lives we wish for, and need.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

Over the years, I am frequently asked how or why I am so slim. Occasionally disguised in well-meaning concern for my health, I suffer remarks that insinuate that I could fall dead any moment from ‘slimness’. But mostly, this is meant as a compliment and I receive it with gratitude. After the first few comments, there is a general agreement (without my opinion really being asked for) that I have terrific genes; that they themselves have not received the same blessings; and though they eat ‘so little’ and ‘healthy’, they gain weight by just looking at food. Soon, they start discussing fad diets—Paleo, Volumetrics, Keto, Raw Food, Gluten-free, Replacement Shakes, Apple Cider Vinegar Diet, Dukan, Sacred Heart, South Beach, the Blood Type diet, etc. For now, my genes and I have been forgotten, and we move away together to look for a glass of water or a fresh fruit juice. Representational imageMy understanding of this whole preoccupation is that weight loss per se is an insufficient goal. The real goal cannot be about feeling skinny; it has to be feeling great. Slimness is good but its middle-of-the-road merchandise. The true life enhancers are good health, love for life, warm relationships, a creatively fulfilling work life, a life led on purpose. I also understand that there are three keys to unlock the same—looking after the body, the mind, and the spirit. And that they generally wrap themselves around each other. The body is cared for with healthful eating, exercise, massages, etc. The mind with meditation, stillness, and mindfulness. The spirit is unlocked by being ‘ourselves’ and living fearless, laughter, and love filled moments. One practice leads to the other and a happy synergy results in the creation of the life best suited for us. When we procrastinate on a practice we have decided is good for us, it lowers our sense of self-love. So do setbacks, failed diets, and general indiscipline. It goes on a downward spiral along with our energy. Resentment, guilt, jealousy, low self-worth can also cause harm to our biology. We all have the ability to know our truth. The food we love, the food that’s good for us, the exercise we can sustain. The better we practice, the higher our life energy rises. Meditation is really the magic that enables overthrow of old circuitry and replaces it with a gleaming new you. In the next few columns, I will impart tools to help you reprogramme yourself into consciousness. I will explain each one in detail beforehand, so that you are aware of the journey we undertake together. We will gently uncover emotional blocks that keep our vital energy trapped. We will remove a sense of ‘lack’ from all aspects of life. External validation will become unnecessary as we learn about self-love—it will heal us and make us create for ourselves exactly the lives we wish for, and need. Anupamaa Dayal This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women