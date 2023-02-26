Reset with abhyanga rituals

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

A 76-year-old-retired policeman, Damodharan, who recently visited me for the treatment of his aching knee, owes his otherwise good physical health to the simple routine of applying tailam (oil) all over his body and head before a bath, for the last 25 years. Tapping into the benefits of oils namely sahacharathy, kottamchukkathy and dhanwantaram used in different seasons, abhyanga (oil massage), a form of ayurvedic therapy, has held him in good stead. Massaging his entire body slowly from head to toe with herb-infused oil revitalised his being and helped cure his pain. For his head, he routinely uses triphaladi kera tailam (coconut oil) and to cure disturbed sleep, he massages his head with ksheerabala. Another woman who came to me was 48-year-old Lakshmikutty, who had been experiencing severe pain and swelling, especially in all her finger joints, along with her knee, ankle and both elbows for a year. There were bouts of feverishness as well, especially during the night. An ayurvedic physician recommended medicated oil for her condition, but in her case, the pain and swelling became worse.

The above gives us a glimpse into the healing properties of abhyanga as well as information on its proper use. This brings us to the question: Can oils be a potent solution for aches and pains as thought by many? Are there exceptions to the rule? Let’s start by understanding abhyanga.

What is abhyanga

“Abhyangam shirasahitha deha taila mardanam”

Abhyanga is the procedure of applying taila (oil) all over the body, including the head. The intention is

to lubricate it to maintain optimum functionality. It can be incorporated by most people except those contraindicated (suffering from kaphaja disorders such as fever, rhinitis and indigestion). One can perform abhyanga every day to strengthen the physical body and improve blood circulation by lubricating the joints. The treatment is also known to improve sleep and nourish the skin. After an ayurvedic physician has examined the roga (disease) and rogi (diseased), a detailed protocol is shared with the patient.

How is it beneficial

“Abhyangam aachareth nithyam sa jarasramavaataha drshhtiprasad pushtayuswapnasutwakthadaardyakrt”

According to Ashtang Hridyam, an ayurvedic medical compendium, if abhyanga is practised consistently, it alleviates tiredness and has anti-ageing benefits too. It is particularly helpful in treating vatika pratishyaya diseases or those that obstruct the nasal passage, causing inflammation, a watery discharge from the nose or excessive sneezing. Changes in the voice and dryness of the throat are also common symptoms of vatika pratishyaya disorders. In addition to that, abhyanga can improve skin and improve muscle strength.

Where to start

As part of dinacharya (daily regimen), apply warm oil with mild pressure all over the body. The joints such as the knee, neck, hip and lower back are more prone to wear and tear, and should be massaged thoroughly. Circular movements for a longer time in these areas are recommended. To undertake therapeutic abhyanga, one needs an expert who can follow standardised procedures with special massaging techniques, but for everyday vitality and energy, you can do it yourself.

Shiro abhyangam

This is the practice of massaging the head, neck and shoulders using an ayurvedic oil. Today, numerous medicated oils can be used for abhyanga; for instance, there’s kottamchukkathy tailam (to treat swelling), Sahcharathy (for neurological issues), Ketakimoolathy (in cases of bone degeneration), Murivenna (anti-inflammatory properties used in cases of acute injuries) and Bala tailam to (reduce muscle and joint pain, while restoring natural bone strength). One can also use sesame or mustard oil for body massage. Generally applying oil and massaging for 15 to 20 minutes is sufficient. Bathe after 15 to 45 minutes. The best time for it is early morning or before sunset. The possibilities of abhyanga are limitless. Let’s make the most of this simple ritual.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

