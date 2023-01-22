Let the eyes do the talking with Moira Glow and Gleam shadow palette

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The newly launched Moira Glow and Gleam shadow palette is as gorgeous as it looks. This butterfly-inspired case has a thought-out colour scheme of eye shadows that complement each other. From shimmery gold and chrome to brown to ruby red and a few neutral colours, it offers finishes in matte, shimmer and satin.

The bendability of the shadows is good, but building them up takes a bit of effort.

Tips

Prime your eyes well to make the colours perform better. The pigmentation could have been of better quality as the eye shadow starts to fade in two-three hours.

The product is sulfate, phthalate and gluten-free and does not irritate the eye. The shadow case also comes with an in-built mirror and is travel-friendly.

Moira Glow and Gleam Shadow Palette

Price: Rs 2,490

Rating: 4/5

Available at: Moirabeauty.in

