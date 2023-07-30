Much room for mushrooms, the new world of mushroom coffee  

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

From activated charcoal to banana, eggs and avocado, adding uncommon ingredients to a fresh cup of Joe has always stirred the world of coffee lovers. The latest concoction creating a buzz online is mushroom coffee. But thankfully it’s not just mixing the two together. Mushroom coffee is derived by blending ground beans and medicinal mushrooms in equal amounts to create a dark and nutty-flavoured drink. Those who swear by it say it increases energy levels while enhancing brain function.

The difference lies in the kind of mushrooms used: this coffee is not made using culinary varieties like oyster, shiitake and portobello, but medicinal ones such as reishi, lion’s mane, chaga and turkey’s tail. Although these mushrooms are mostly inedible in raw form, they are rich in nutrients, which can be extracted using alcohol or hot water.

“Mushroom coffee has a lower caffeine content compared to regular one, but it offers many health benefits, thanks to the vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, polyphenols and antioxidants present in the mushroom extract. It also contains adaptogens that improve the body’s response to stress,” says Ludhiana-based dietician Garima Goyal.

Almost all varieties of mushrooms have immunity-boosting and prebiotic properties, which support the growth of beneficial microorganisms. “Non-culinary mushrooms—known for their tough and chewy texture and earthy and pungent aroma—offer higher concentrations of beta-glucans and other bioactive compounds. Beta-glucans, which are beneficial for heart health, stimulate the growth and activity of intestinal microbiota, and aid in cancer prevention. Moreover, it contains triterpenes, traditionally used to enhance vitality and immune system health,” says Bengaluru-based nutritionist and food coach,

Anupama Menon.

Mushrooms thrive in a competitive environment, which is why they develop bioactive compounds to defend against bacteria, viruses and other fungi. Reishi mushrooms, for example, contain 140 active compounds, including polysaccharides, known for their immune-boosting properties. Lion’s mane, popular for brain health and focus, has been used in medicine to treat gastric ulcers.

To prepare your healthy brew, the first step is to get the right mushrooms. You can either buy them in powder form or obtain fresh produce and dry and grind them. “When purchasing mushroom coffee, select only certified products free from fillers, carriers and other additives. The actual blend, it’s a combination of half mushroom powder and half ground coffee. But this one can burn a hole in your pocket as it is almost twice the cost of regular coffee,” says Menon.

So, if you decide to make your own, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you use whole-bean coffee, it’s best to store the two separately away from direct light in an airtight container. At the time of preparation, grind the beans and then simply mix them together.

While mushroom coffee presents numerous advantages, there are a few downsides too. Since the base is coffee, be mindful of the caffeine content, particularly if your body metabolises it slowly. “Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours and may increase the secretion of the stress hormone cortisol. Therefore, it is advisable to limit caffeine intake during periods of stress, aiming for one to two cups

a day before lunchtime,” says Goyal.

From activated charcoal to banana, eggs and avocado, adding uncommon ingredients to a fresh cup of Joe has always stirred the world of coffee lovers. The latest concoction creating a buzz online is mushroom coffee. But thankfully it’s not just mixing the two together. Mushroom coffee is derived by blending ground beans and medicinal mushrooms in equal amounts to create a dark and nutty-flavoured drink. Those who swear by it say it increases energy levels while enhancing brain function. The difference lies in the kind of mushrooms used: this coffee is not made using culinary varieties like oyster, shiitake and portobello, but medicinal ones such as reishi, lion’s mane, chaga and turkey’s tail. Although these mushrooms are mostly inedible in raw form, they are rich in nutrients, which can be extracted using alcohol or hot water. “Mushroom coffee has a lower caffeine content compared to regular one, but it offers many health benefits, thanks to the vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, polyphenols and antioxidants present in the mushroom extract. It also contains adaptogens that improve the body’s response to stress,” says Ludhiana-based dietician Garima Goyal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Almost all varieties of mushrooms have immunity-boosting and prebiotic properties, which support the growth of beneficial microorganisms. “Non-culinary mushrooms—known for their tough and chewy texture and earthy and pungent aroma—offer higher concentrations of beta-glucans and other bioactive compounds. Beta-glucans, which are beneficial for heart health, stimulate the growth and activity of intestinal microbiota, and aid in cancer prevention. Moreover, it contains triterpenes, traditionally used to enhance vitality and immune system health,” says Bengaluru-based nutritionist and food coach, Anupama Menon. Mushrooms thrive in a competitive environment, which is why they develop bioactive compounds to defend against bacteria, viruses and other fungi. Reishi mushrooms, for example, contain 140 active compounds, including polysaccharides, known for their immune-boosting properties. Lion’s mane, popular for brain health and focus, has been used in medicine to treat gastric ulcers. To prepare your healthy brew, the first step is to get the right mushrooms. You can either buy them in powder form or obtain fresh produce and dry and grind them. “When purchasing mushroom coffee, select only certified products free from fillers, carriers and other additives. The actual blend, it’s a combination of half mushroom powder and half ground coffee. But this one can burn a hole in your pocket as it is almost twice the cost of regular coffee,” says Menon. So, if you decide to make your own, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you use whole-bean coffee, it’s best to store the two separately away from direct light in an airtight container. At the time of preparation, grind the beans and then simply mix them together. While mushroom coffee presents numerous advantages, there are a few downsides too. Since the base is coffee, be mindful of the caffeine content, particularly if your body metabolises it slowly. “Caffeine can remain in your system for up to 10 hours and may increase the secretion of the stress hormone cortisol. Therefore, it is advisable to limit caffeine intake during periods of stress, aiming for one to two cups a day before lunchtime,” says Goyal.