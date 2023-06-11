The great oxalate peril

Swati Singh By

Junk food usually gets a bad rap for causing chronic fatigue, but in some circumstances, healthy diets are equally to blame. The culprit: oxalates found in leafy greens, legumes and nuts. When consumed in excessive quantities, they can bind with other nutrients to form harmful compounds that lead to sluggishness and worn-out feeling.

So, what are oxalates? Also known as oxalic acid, these are natural compounds that are obtained from plants, but can be synthesised in the body as well. Examples of foods high in oxalates include potatoes, beets, spinach, almonds, dates, cumin, kiwi, blackberries and soy. “While these foods are rich in other essential nutrients, they have the ability to bind with minerals like sodium, iron and magnesium to form insoluble crystals known as oxalate salts such as sodium oxalate and iron oxalate,” says Mugdha Pradhan, a Pune-based functional nutritionist.

The salts are not easily absorbed by the body and, in turn, hinder the absorption of associated minerals. That’s why researchers at Harvard labelled certain foods ‘anti-nutrients’ because they can potentially do more harm than good. “These toxic substances are naturally occurring tiny molecules that act as corrosive acids,” she adds.

The dangers associated with high levels of oxalates go beyond fatigue. It can also increase the risk of kidney stones and inflammation. The oxalates can also circulate in the bloodstream and accumulate in tissues, leading to symptoms such as pain and brain fog. Pradhan says, “These compounds can deplete nutrients, particularly minerals like calcium and Vitamin B, leading to deficiencies and poor bone health. Not just this, the toxins can also damage brain nerves, which can cause hiccups, convulsions, or even death. The anti-nutrients can also erode antioxidants like glutathione, which protect against free radicals andperoxides.”

Identifying high oxalate levels can be challenging. While you need to see a doctor if you experience continued discomfort, there are a few things you can do at home. Observe if your morning urine is consistently cloudy and smelly, or if you have joint or vulvar pain, skin rashes, poor circulation, as all these may indicate an overload of toxic compounds.

The condition though can be reversed with dietary changes. Preety Singh, a dietetic technician based in Delhi, says limiting the consumption of foods such as grains, bran, black pepper and beans can help. Instead, go for cabbage, cucumber, garlic, lettuce, mushrooms and green peas, apart from meats, dairy products, eggs and oils. “This allows the kidneys to flush out the excess oxalates. It’s important to reduce your intake gradually to prevent detox flare-ups,” she says.

TOXIC BURDEN

Calcium oxalate: Forms primarily in the gut; can lead to conditions like osteoporosis

Iron oxalate: Disrupts the production of RBCs and oxygen transport

Magnesium oxalate: Can cause muscle twitches and cramps

Sodium oxalate: Binds with other minerals, particularly calcium, to form kidney stones

