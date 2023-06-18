Healing emotions with eye motion

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

Sonia Singh (name changed), a Delhi-based corporate professional, survived a devastating car accident in 2021, which left her with a broken collarbone and right arm. But it wasn’t just the physical wounds; she suffered from severe mental trauma too, which impeded her recovery. Seeking emotional healing, the 28-year-old found help in Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. It’s a technique that is garnering attention for its ability to address deep-seated trauma where cognitive behavioural therapy falls short. “EMDR helped me navigate the overwhelming emotions and flashbacks that haunted me. With the support of my therapist, I was able to gradually reclaim my life,” Singh says.

Developed in the late 1980s by psychologist Francine Shapiro, what sets EMDR apart from conventional healing methods is its focus on reprocessing memories—without delving into the details of it—to reduce emotional distress. It does so by engaging in external stimuli such as eye movements, sounds, or taps.

Dr. Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director of Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, says, “EMDR taps into the brain’s natural ability to process traumatic memories. Guided side-to-side eye movements along with talk therapy helps patients recover from negative emotions and body sensations associated with it.”

Numerous studies have shown that EMDR helps individuals who have experienced events such as accidents, natural disasters, or physical or sexual abuse. For instance, a 2002 analysis by researchers Louise Maxfield and Lee Hyer, who reviewed 34 studies on EMDR, found that 84 percent of single-trauma victims no longer had PTSD after three 90-minute sessions. Another study conducted at health maintenance organisation Kaiser Permanente reported that 100 percent of single-trauma victims and 77 percent of multiple-trauma victims showed no signs of PTSD after an average of six 50-minute sessions.

The core of the treatment lies in the ‘bilateral brain stimulation’ that accompanies the recall of unsettling memories. “During the therapy, an accelerated learning process is stimulated by mimicking REM during sleep, and other forms of rhythmic left-right motions such as hand taps, or auditory stimulation. This helps transform traumatic memories into less distressing narratives,” says Manchanda.

The therapy is divided into eight phases during which the therapist guides the patient in acknowledging physical sensations. In phases four through seven, specific triggers are addressed through recall exercises that use external stimuli. For example, visual cues may involve the patient focusing on the therapist’s finger movements as they move back and forth.

Though EMDR is an effective treatment, it may not be for everyone. Dr Krithishree, Consultant Psychiatrist, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, says, “It may not be appropriate for those with severe dissociation or certain psychiatric conditions. It can also temporarily lead to distress as the traumatic memory is processed, but therapists are trained to guide a person during this phase.”

The number of sessions required may vary depending on factors such as the severity of the trauma and an individual’s response to therapy. “On average, it spans six to 12 sessions, but some may require more to process the memories,” Dr Krithishree adds.

