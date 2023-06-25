Weighing in on weighted eye masks

Home Lifestyle Health

Filled with materials like linseeds, sand and microbeads, these masks can block out external stimuli in a more effective manner than regular ones.

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

Tossing and turning, counting sheep, and staring at the ceiling, sleep has become an elusive luxury for many. If you find yourself trapped in this cycle, then weighted eye masks may just be the help you need. Filled with materials like linseeds, sand and microbeads, these masks can block out external stimuli in a more effective manner than regular ones. Additionally, they can also increase the duration of deep sleep.

The masks work on the same principle as weighted blankets. According to the US-based non-profit Sleep Foundation, weighted blankets use deep pressure stimulation (DPS), which has a calming effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, as it gives one a feeling of being hugged or squeezed. It stimulates the production of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin, reduces the stress hormone cortisol, and increases levels of melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. Similarly, a weighted mask applies pressure to the eyes to soothe you through DPS.

Dr Pritha Nayyar, a Respiratory & Sleep Specialist at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, says weighted eye masks create a completely dark environment, thus enhancing REM sleep. “They have also shown a potential to reduce headaches and migraines triggered by inadequate sleep while preventing dry eyes, wrinkles and dark circles,” she adds.

A study published in January 2023 showed the correlation between sleep quality and disability related to migraines and tension-type headaches (TTH). Light exposure at night can also disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm and trigger a migraine. 

Dr Rohit Pai, a consultant neurologist at KMC Hospital Mangaluru, says, “Even short exposure to light can trigger headaches. When it comes to photophobia (sensitivity to light), the neural networks associated with the brain’s visual processing system can become overly sensitive, leading to an exaggerated reaction to light. This can cause migraine, certain eye conditions, or even neurological disorders. Artificial light, especially the blue light emitted by electronic devices, can suppress the production of melatonin. This disruption can potentially worsen headaches in individuals who are already prone to it.”

Not just this, sleep disorders are also linked to health risks like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cognitive decline. Weighted eye masks can help create an optimal sleep environment and support the body’s clock. Pai says the masks stimulate the vagus nerve, which controls heart rate and blood pressure.
When choosing a mask, it is important to consider the weight and fabric. Start with a lighter mask and gradually increase the weight, especially if you are a side sleeper or are sensitive to pressure. Fabrics like cotton or silk in comparison to other materials like polyester are preferable due to their softer feel against the sensitive skin around the eyes. Additionally, pay attention to the filling material; natural alternatives like glass beads or mustard seeds are suitable for those with photophobia.

Though generally considered safe for use, avoid using a weighted mask if you have recently undergone or are about to go for eye surgery. Individuals with glaucoma should also refrain from using them to prevent potential harm to the optic nerves. Similarly, those with head injuries should give it a miss.

