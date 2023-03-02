Keeping heart diseases at bay

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

We speak to preventive heart care expert and founder of the Institute of Preventive Cardiology Foundation and IPC Heart Centre in Mumbai, Dr Pratiksha G Gandhi, on managing heart disease risk factors and more.

What is preventive cardiology about?

Preventive cardiology focuses on lowering the risk of developing heart disease and prevents further issues in those who already have cardiovascular disease through proper diet, regular heart screenings, and lifestyle changes. Heart diseases are preventable in almost 80% of cases. Following preventive cardiology, patients can save themselves from heart diseases to an extent.

How does it work?

Prevention is important in the younger age group as 50% of heart attacks in India occur before the age of 50. Of this, 25% are under 40 years. These figures are alarming. Heart diseases that don’t fall under the critical category are reversible when lifestyle changes and proper medications are followed. But now, everyone chooses surgery as a quick fix instead. The International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches (ISCHEMIA) conducted by the US-based The National Institute for Health has found that open heart surgery is necessary only in selected cases. The results of proper diet, exercise, meditation, and chest management are as good as angioplasty.

What’s the current scenario of heart disease in India?

The number of growing heart patients will outnumber available cardiologists and cardiac surgeons in the future. So, India needs to look at preventive measures. Also, cardiac healthcare is an expensive affair. There should be awareness at a mass level on how to prevent heart attacks.

Is preventive cardiology a slow process?

Following a healthy lifestyle for at least 10 days can bring a notable difference. So continuing the methods for a longer period can have a positive effect, especially when people are following an irregular lifestyle, including poor sleep patterns and eating habits. In addition to this, information overflow syndrome is another irregularity. Nowadays, people are constantly using their mobile phones and consuming a lot of information. This impedes physical activity and promotes sedentary behaviour, which leads to heart disease. With proper medications and change in lifestyle, 80% of people can avoid surgeries.

Are more people going for heart surgeries?

Yes, the number of people going for heart surgeries is increasing because of insurance coverage. Earlier, people were hesitant to get surgeries done due to its cost and complications. According to a study conducted by CADI Research Foundation, around 60,000 coronary bypass surgeries are done annually in India. The commercialisation of medicines is another reason.

