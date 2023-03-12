Home Lifestyle Health

Best practices for disease-free life

The shloka offers solutions by encouraging people to adopt certain habits in different areas of life, including food, daily conduct and decisiveness.

Published: 12th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Ramya Alakkal
Express News Service

To attain a life without illnesses is a universal goal. The path to aroga or a state of disease-free existence can be found in the powerful shlokas (verses) of Ashtamga Hrdayam, an Ayurvedic medical compendia by Acharya Vaagbhata. The key verse from this ancient root text lays out a road map to a healthier and happier life:

 “Nithyamhithaahara vihaarasevi sameekshyakaari vishayeshu asaktha Daathasama satyaparakshamavaan aaptopasevi cha bhavatyaroga”

The shloka offers solutions by encouraging people to adopt certain habits in different areas of life, including food, daily conduct and decisiveness. Here are 10 lifestyle changes you can adopt for a disease-free life:

Hitha Aahara Sevi: To be a hitha aahara sevi means to consume nutritious food that promotes a healthy lifestyle. According to the Ayurveda, aahara, or the food we consume, is considered mahabhaishajyam, which translates to the ultimate medicine. Ayurvedic practitioners provide specific instructions on when, where, how and with whom to eat, as well as what foods to include in one’s diet based on an individual’s prescriptions. 

Hitha Vihaara Sevi: Vihaara refers to one’s lifestyle—the way we conduct daily business. This guideline encourages people to follow Ayurvedic protocols in a way that one’s internal energy matches the external milieu.

Sameekshyakaari: Ayurveda recommends developing your capacity for sameekshya or the ability to analyse situations with clarity and precision. This can help you navigate life’s ups and downs with ease and promote longevity.

Vishayeshu Asaktha: Vishayeshu asaktha means using our senses wisely to experience and enjoy life. 
It teaches us to appreciate the present. By doing so, life becomes a celebration and not a compulsion.
Daatha: Ayurveda encourages the act of giving freely to those in need. Research has shown that greater altruism is associated with better health.

Sama: Equanimity or sama is a recommended practice that can transform stress into eustress. Equanimity allows one to handle difficult situations with grace and ease, without letting stress affect your mental and physical well-being.

Sathyapara: Ayurveda holds one’s ability to be consistently truthful, in words and actions, to oneself and others as a core USP. The practice aligns one with universal goodness and promotes inner well-being.
 

Kshamaavaan: Illnesses can have roots in both body and mind, and may even stem from long-standing emotional trauma. Instead of seeking counselling, Ayurveda believes in embracing forgiveness and patience (kshama) in challenging situations.

Apta-upasevi: When at crossroads in life, an unbiased person or principle manifests to help, but it is up to the individual to take note and seek guidance. Absorbing teachings of those who you deem wise, helps you remain grounded and navigate the competitive world with ease.

Arogya Bhavathi: The pillars of health and disease discovered by Ayurvedists through the ages remain relevant even today. Health cannot be bought from a store; it is within us waiting to be tapped. By embracing the wisdom of Ayurveda, we can unlock our hidden potential and live a blessed life.

Let’s spread this message by saying, Sarve Janaa Sukhino Bhavantu, Sarve Santu Niraamayaa (Let everyone be immersed in happiness; let everyone be blessed with the best health).

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayurvedic medical healthy lifestyle
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp