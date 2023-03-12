Best practices for disease-free life

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

To attain a life without illnesses is a universal goal. The path to aroga or a state of disease-free existence can be found in the powerful shlokas (verses) of Ashtamga Hrdayam, an Ayurvedic medical compendia by Acharya Vaagbhata. The key verse from this ancient root text lays out a road map to a healthier and happier life:

“Nithyamhithaahara vihaarasevi sameekshyakaari vishayeshu asaktha Daathasama satyaparakshamavaan aaptopasevi cha bhavatyaroga”

The shloka offers solutions by encouraging people to adopt certain habits in different areas of life, including food, daily conduct and decisiveness. Here are 10 lifestyle changes you can adopt for a disease-free life:

Hitha Aahara Sevi: To be a hitha aahara sevi means to consume nutritious food that promotes a healthy lifestyle. According to the Ayurveda, aahara, or the food we consume, is considered mahabhaishajyam, which translates to the ultimate medicine. Ayurvedic practitioners provide specific instructions on when, where, how and with whom to eat, as well as what foods to include in one’s diet based on an individual’s prescriptions.

Hitha Vihaara Sevi: Vihaara refers to one’s lifestyle—the way we conduct daily business. This guideline encourages people to follow Ayurvedic protocols in a way that one’s internal energy matches the external milieu.

Sameekshyakaari: Ayurveda recommends developing your capacity for sameekshya or the ability to analyse situations with clarity and precision. This can help you navigate life’s ups and downs with ease and promote longevity.

Vishayeshu Asaktha: Vishayeshu asaktha means using our senses wisely to experience and enjoy life.

It teaches us to appreciate the present. By doing so, life becomes a celebration and not a compulsion.

Daatha: Ayurveda encourages the act of giving freely to those in need. Research has shown that greater altruism is associated with better health.

Sama: Equanimity or sama is a recommended practice that can transform stress into eustress. Equanimity allows one to handle difficult situations with grace and ease, without letting stress affect your mental and physical well-being.

Sathyapara: Ayurveda holds one’s ability to be consistently truthful, in words and actions, to oneself and others as a core USP. The practice aligns one with universal goodness and promotes inner well-being.



Kshamaavaan: Illnesses can have roots in both body and mind, and may even stem from long-standing emotional trauma. Instead of seeking counselling, Ayurveda believes in embracing forgiveness and patience (kshama) in challenging situations.

Apta-upasevi: When at crossroads in life, an unbiased person or principle manifests to help, but it is up to the individual to take note and seek guidance. Absorbing teachings of those who you deem wise, helps you remain grounded and navigate the competitive world with ease.

Arogya Bhavathi: The pillars of health and disease discovered by Ayurvedists through the ages remain relevant even today. Health cannot be bought from a store; it is within us waiting to be tapped. By embracing the wisdom of Ayurveda, we can unlock our hidden potential and live a blessed life.

Let’s spread this message by saying, Sarve Janaa Sukhino Bhavantu, Sarve Santu Niraamayaa (Let everyone be immersed in happiness; let everyone be blessed with the best health).

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

