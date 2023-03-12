Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Working the Japanese Magic  

The products promised clear, glassy skin withing a week of use. Also, the fact that the packaging is 100 percent biodegradable and recyclable makes it a win-win choice.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Beauty lies in being real. The skincare brand, ClayCo, follows this mantra. From the Rituals of Japan range, I tried the zero-residue Tsubaki cleansing oil, a foaming face powder made of Azuki beans and Koji rice, Sake Glass-Glow Essence serum and the purifying Matcha Clay Mask. The products promised clear, glassy skin withing a week of use. Also, the fact that the packaging is 100 percent biodegradable and recyclable makes it a win-win choice.

What worked: The Tsubaki cleansing oil is not sticky and easily glides over the face. I used it after a night of heavy makeup and the oil effortlessly cleaned the skin and left a nice supple feel that did not require night-time moisturising again. The Matcha Clay Mask rejuvenated the skin and the Sake Glass-Glow Essence lent a glow. The best part was that despite a dewy feel to the skin, it was not oily.

What didn’t make the cut: The face powder made of Azuki beans and Koji rice may sound fancy, but it is difficult to use. I would much prefer a foaming face wash rather than mix the powder with water to apply on the face. It is messy and a morning ritual that seems tiresome.    

ClayCo Rituals of Japan Range Price: Rs 799-Rs 1,499

Available at: clayco.in
                                                     

