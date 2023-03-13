Tips for your skin to spring to life

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Your skincare routine cannot be the same throughout the year and should adapt to the season. Now that summer is fast approaching, it is time to give up winter cover-ups and step into the sun in plunging necklines and rising hemlines. But before that, your skin should be supple, and knees, elbows and back smooth enough to slip into a summery outfit. My next few columns will cater to a step-by-step rejuvenation programme to pamper your body until it glows from top to toe. Are you ready to spring clean your skincare regimen?

Gear up for a flawless face

Women are often unaware of their skin types and use products that, though great for their friends, might be disastrous for themselves. Identifying your skin type is key. Here are face packs you can use according to your skin type.

Representational imageS

Dry skin pack: Dry skin is usually flaky and looks dull around the eyes and on the cheeks. Such skin needs constant moisturising. Wash your face with milk and oatmeal instead of soap. For extra nourishment, make a face pack with the following ingredients: 10 almonds, two tsp of oatmeal, 4tbsp of full cream milk, 2tsp of china clay, juice of half a lemon, and one mashed avocado. Apply this mix on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Dampen cotton wool with cold milk and wipe off. Splash into your eyes and on your cheeks.

Combination skin pack: Cleanse the centre of your face with an astringent and the remaining face with a wool pad dipped in cold milk. Apply a pack made of half a cup of powdered, dry peas, mixed with 3tsp of curd, juice of one lemon, and half a cup of papaya pulp. Apply it for 20 minutes and wash it off with ice-cold water. Better still, rub an ice cube dipped in rosewater over the T-zone. It prevents enlarged pores and blackheads. Freeze an ice-tray with rosewater ice cubes—rub your face with them when the need arises.

Oily skin pack: Such skin usually looks greasy as the sebaceous glands secrete more oil. Oily skin needs thorough cleansing to remove surface grime. You need a face pack that rejuvenates, exfoliates, and tightens the pores. Mash six strawberries with 1tsp of brandy, 2tsp of Fuller’s earth, a few drops of rosewater, and 2tsp of breadcrumbs. Apply a thick layer on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Strawberries have Vitamin-C and certain acidic properties, which leave the skin clean. Avoid using heavy creams as they clog the pores.

Watch that back

In beauty treatments, the back and neck are usually neglected, and the first to show signs of ageing. It is important to perform neck stretching exercises every day as it helps relieve tension. Soak yourself in a tub of warm, frothy water. Add 20 drops of citrus oil, 20 drops of almond oil, lemon slices, a handful of powdered milk, and rose petals. With a jute brush, exfoliate dead cells. Then apply the following pack on the back and neck.

Neck scrub: Store a mix of a cup of gram flour, 2tbsp of ground lentils (lal masoor), and 2tsp of wheat husk in a container. For the pack, take 2tsp of this mixture and mix it with the juice of a lemon and two tsp of milk. Apply on your neck and back, leave for 20 minutes. Scrub it off with rotating movements and later, rub some moisturiser.

If you’ve got the time, indulge in a herbal oil massage as it works wonders. Don’t forget to make this your springtime resolution this year.

Have a burning beauty question?

Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

