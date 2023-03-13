Home Lifestyle Health

Tips for your skin to spring to life

Your skincare routine cannot be the same throughout the year and should adapt to the season.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

skincare

Use a face pack according to your skin type; (below) soak yourself in a tub of warm water to relax. (File Photo)

By suparna trikha
Express News Service

Your skincare routine cannot be the same throughout the year and should adapt to the season. Now that summer is fast approaching, it is time to give up winter cover-ups and step into the sun in plunging necklines and rising hemlines. But before that, your skin should be supple, and knees, elbows and back smooth enough to slip into a summery outfit. My next few columns will cater to a step-by-step rejuvenation programme to pamper your body until it glows from top to toe. Are you ready to spring clean your skincare regimen?

Gear up for a flawless face
Women are often unaware of their skin types and use products that, though great for their friends, might be disastrous for themselves. Identifying your skin type is key. Here are face packs you can use according to your skin type.

Representational imageS

Dry skin pack: Dry skin is usually flaky and looks dull around the eyes and on the cheeks. Such skin needs constant moisturising. Wash your face with milk and oatmeal instead of soap. For extra nourishment, make a face pack with the following ingredients: 10 almonds, two tsp of oatmeal, 4tbsp of full cream milk, 2tsp of china clay, juice of half a lemon, and one mashed avocado. Apply this mix on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Dampen cotton wool with cold milk and wipe off. Splash into your eyes and on your cheeks. 

Combination skin pack: Cleanse the centre of your face with an astringent and the remaining face with a wool pad dipped in cold milk. Apply a pack made of half a cup of powdered, dry peas, mixed with 3tsp of curd, juice of one lemon, and half a cup of papaya pulp. Apply it for 20 minutes and wash it off with ice-cold water. Better still, rub an ice cube dipped in rosewater over the T-zone. It prevents enlarged pores and blackheads. Freeze an ice-tray with rosewater ice cubes—rub your face with them when the need arises. 

Oily skin pack: Such skin usually looks greasy as the sebaceous glands secrete more oil. Oily skin needs thorough cleansing to remove surface grime. You need a face pack that rejuvenates, exfoliates, and tightens the pores. Mash six strawberries with 1tsp of brandy, 2tsp of Fuller’s earth, a few drops of rosewater, and 2tsp of breadcrumbs. Apply a thick layer on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Strawberries have Vitamin-C and certain acidic properties, which leave the skin clean. Avoid using heavy creams as they clog the pores.

Watch that back
In beauty treatments, the back and neck are usually neglected, and the first to show signs of ageing. It is important to perform neck stretching exercises every day as it helps relieve tension. Soak yourself in a tub of warm, frothy water. Add 20 drops of citrus oil, 20 drops of almond oil, lemon slices, a handful of powdered milk, and rose petals. With a jute brush, exfoliate dead cells. Then apply the following pack on the back and neck. 

Neck scrub: Store a mix of a cup of gram flour, 2tbsp of ground lentils (lal masoor), and 2tsp of wheat husk in a container. For the pack, take 2tsp of this mixture and mix it with the juice of a lemon and two tsp of milk. Apply on your neck and back, leave for 20 minutes. Scrub it off with rotating movements and later, rub some moisturiser.

If you’ve got the time, indulge in a herbal oil massage as it works wonders. Don’t forget to make this your springtime resolution this year.

Have a burning beauty question?

Suparna Trikha can give you the expert answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skincare routine sun
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp