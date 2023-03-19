Get a good soak: Herbs to make your summer refreshing

Swati Singh By

You must have heard this one. Eight glasses of water a day keep eight kinds of maladies away.

Or about doctors and apples. The point is, the wonders of staying hydrated are well-known. Though not enough is said about infusing it with herbs and spices to give an extra nutritional punch and zesty flavour. Some go for fenugreek (methi), carom (ajwain) and cumin (jeera) seeds, which aid weight loss. For the go-to morning drink, some plumb for basil (tulsi) water, known for its detoxifying properties. Turns out, soaking not only makes nuts and herbs that much more nutrient-rich, but can also turn a glass of water into a healthy drink.

Beat the heat

Ratnagiri-based ayurvedic practitioner, Dr Nikita Koli has the perfect antidote for people who are prone to burning micturition, acidity and fatigue. Dhanyak hima (coriander and barley-infused drink) is an easy-to-make beverage made by crushing, mixing and soaking coriander seeds and barley overnight. The infused water can be then had either first thing in the morning or throughout the day to alleviate burning sensations and indigestion.

Another summer drink to promote gut biome and heart health is parsley water. A potion rich in Vitamins A, C and K, and antioxidants is known to elevate the mood and calm the mind. “Add a handful of chopped parsley leaves to a pitcher of water and gently press down the leaves with a wooden spoon. Do not crush them too much, as this can make the water bitter. Let it sit for 30 minutes before drinking to allow proper absorption of the nutrients,” advises Delhi-based nutritionist, Divya Gandhi.

To reduce the heat element in the body, a seetha kashayama (cold infusion) that works wonders is made with Indian Redwood. “Pathimugam is known for its ability to purify blood, treat ulcers, reduce cholesterol and combat obesity. Simply chop the bark of the tree into small pieces, boil it in water for less than five minutes, and wait until it takes on a light pink hue. Once strained and cooled, you can enjoy this drink with your meals or at any time of the day,” says Dr Aiswarya Santhosh, an ayurvedic practitioner based in Thrissur.

One for women

A solution to relieving PMS symptoms and hormonal imbalance lies in the kitchen cabinet. Saffron water not only gives the skin a natural glow, but also treats period pain and cramps. “Soak two to three strands of saffron (kesar) and a few raisins in water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach or through the day to reduce period pain. Start consuming this water seven days before the menstrual cycle. It will also hydrate and clear the skin,” says Gandhi. A quick fix that never fails when a common ailment or a recurring malady strikes is to simply soak some nuts or herbs in water overnight. You’ll go nuts.

Rosemary

Reduces puffiness, improves circulation

Lavender

Tightens pores, reduces wrinkles

Fennel

Boosts metabolism, suppresses hunger

