Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Say Hello to the Sun  

If you have sensitive skin and are wary of using sunscreens that are heavy and often result in breakouts, you have help at hand.

Published: 21st May 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

If you have sensitive skin and are wary of using sunscreens that are heavy and often result in breakouts, you have help at hand. La Shield Mineral Sunscreen Gel with SPF 40 is recommended by dermatologists and perfect for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

The sunblock offers broad-spectrum protection, making it ideal for everyday use. What I liked about the product was its matte finish. It spreads smoothly on the skin and is easily absorbed, leaving no greasy residue. Nor does it leave lines on the face, which is sometimes a bane with gels.

The sunscreen is also water-resistant, making it perfect for sweaty summer days or rainy weather. It acts as a good base for makeup too. Applying foundation on top of it does not make the skin appear cakey. At the same time, it does not dry out the skin and provides enough hydration to last the day.

La Shield Mineral Sunscreen Gel Price: Rs 790

Availability: Online and Retail stores
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp