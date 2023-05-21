Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

If you have sensitive skin and are wary of using sunscreens that are heavy and often result in breakouts, you have help at hand. La Shield Mineral Sunscreen Gel with SPF 40 is recommended by dermatologists and perfect for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

The sunblock offers broad-spectrum protection, making it ideal for everyday use. What I liked about the product was its matte finish. It spreads smoothly on the skin and is easily absorbed, leaving no greasy residue. Nor does it leave lines on the face, which is sometimes a bane with gels.

The sunscreen is also water-resistant, making it perfect for sweaty summer days or rainy weather. It acts as a good base for makeup too. Applying foundation on top of it does not make the skin appear cakey. At the same time, it does not dry out the skin and provides enough hydration to last the day.

La Shield Mineral Sunscreen Gel Price: Rs 790

Availability: Online and Retail stores



