Home Lifestyle Health

Climate change, pollution ups risk of death for preemies

 Dr Chandrakant Laharia, public health expert, told TNIE a large number of pre-term births are preventable with proper scientific medical interventions.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

baby, child

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new study has found that the environment has a direct and indirect impact on pregnancy, resulting in stillbirths, pre-term birth and babies small for gestational age. 

The report ‘Born Too Soon: Decade of Action on Pre-term Birth’ released recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said 91% of deaths of pre-term babies among families belonging to low-income and middle-income countries were because of air pollution, despite low carbon emissions when compared to developed countries.  

In the report, an estimated 13.4 million babies were born before completing 37 weeks of gestation in 2020. Climate change increased the risk of pre-term births in regions where fossil fuels are burnt in large quantities. Air pollution increased the risk of pre-term babies by 52 per cent in asthmatic mothers, and by 16 per cent due to extreme heat exposure and rising temperatures, explained the report.

Dr Chandrakant Laharia, a public health expert, told TNIE a large number of pre-term births are preventable with proper scientific medical interventions. He added that risk factors such as late or no healthcare during pregnancy, high blood pressure, being obese or underweight are more in low and middle-income countries, where most deaths are also reported. “In 2020, nearly one million newborns (one baby every 40 seconds) died due to pre-term birthing complications, and millions more survive with disabilities,” revealed the report.

Dr Dhananjay Vasudev, a paediatrician, said the country has better neonatal care than what it had a decade ago, improving the survival rate. “Pre-term babies are at higher risk of health complications, especially respiratory ailments, which can be averted with right health care in the initial years,” he added.  
Experts recommend governments, policymakers and healthcare providers to join hands to build inclusive policies and create awareness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stillbirths pregnancy pre-term birth Climate change
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp