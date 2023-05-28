Home Lifestyle Health

Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,972

The death toll has increased to 5,31,864 with five deaths, which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:27 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has recorded 403 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,52, 908 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

