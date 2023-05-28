Seeds of Hormonal Health  

Swati Singh By

Kasturi Chakraborty, a 29-year-old Noida-based writer, had been struggling with irregular periods for years. Frustrated with conventional treatments and seeking a more natural approach, she stumbled upon seed cycling. A remedy that’s gaining popularity among women, the practice involves incorporating seeds like flax and sunflower into the diet at specific times of the menstrual cycle to alleviate PMS and PCOD symptoms and boost reproductive health. After just a few months, she began noticing changes in her menstrual cycle. “My periods became more regular, with less cramping,” she says. Not just that, her mood swings and acne breakouts too reduced.

Here’s how it works: the first half of the menstrual cycle (follicular) starts on the day of menstruation and ends with ovulation. This is the period when the estrogen level increases. During the second half (luteal), which starts after ovulation and ends with the next menstrual period, progesterone level increases. An imbalance between the two hormones can result in menstrual cramps, acne, anovulation, irregular cycles, and amenorrhea (absences of menstruation). “Flax seeds and pumpkin seeds contain nutrients that support estrogen production and are recommended during the first phase. During the second, sesame and sunflower seeds help in progesterone synthesis,” says Disha Sethi, a nutritionist based in Gurgaon.

Flax seeds also contain lignans, a plant-derived compound, which helps balance estrogen levels. Pumpkin seeds, on the other hand, are rich in zinc. It aids in the formation of the corpus luteum in the uterus, which is a temporary organ that plays a crucial role in producing progesterone and prepares the uterus for a foetus. “Sesame is a rich source of zinc and also contains lignans. Sunflower seeds are high in Vitamin E and selenium. Vitamin E can help reduce PMS symptoms and boost progesterone production, while selenium helps detox the liver of excess estrogen,” says Sethi.

While scientific evidence supporting its efficacy is limited, Mumbai–based gynaecologist Nehal Sharma believes there is merit in seed cycling to address hormonal imbalances. “Flax seeds help in lengthening the luteal phase, enhancing ovulation, and reducing PMS symptoms such as breast pain and cramping. Sesame seeds are particularly beneficial for postmenopausal women as they improve blood lipids and support healthy sex hormone levels,” she says. Additionally, all seeds contain vital nutrients like Vitamin E, omega-3s, and omega-6s, which are needed for hormone production and follicle function. While seed cycling may not be a one-size-fits-all solution, what it does provide is an alternative worth exploring, and straight from the kitchen cabinet.

THINGS TO KNOW

● Grind the seeds so that the body can digest them easily

● Use them raw, unroasted and unsalted to retain all the nutrients

● Track your menstrual cycle to rotate the seeds at the appropriate time

