The Quiet Language of Sleep

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Beyond the gadget screens, constant chatter and unending worries lies the world of sleep—the core of care and cures. Achieving a good night’s rest, however, can be challenging for many. To address this, US-based clinical sleep psychologist, Shelby Harris, recently introduced ‘sleep languages’, which categorise five different patterns to provide actionable steps for higher-quality shut-eye.

1. The “Gifted” Sleeper

If you can snooze off anytime, anywhere without trouble, you fall under this category. While effortlessly drifting into slumber is a good thing, consider if it’s happening because of sleep deprivation or an underlying health condition like sleep apnea. It may also be a cause for concern if you do not wake up feeling refreshed or experience daytime drowsiness.

Fix it: Avoid alcohol, large meals or vigorous exercise three hours before bedtime, minimise exposure to blue light, and follow a consistent night routine.

2. The “Words of Worry” Sleeper

Do you have trouble turning off your brain? Do you suddenly wake up in the middle of the night with a ‘busy head’? Does the idea of whether you will get sleep or not prevent you from resting? If the answer to any of them is yes, you belong to the ‘words of worry’ category.

Fix it: You need a strict wind-down routine an hour before hitting the sack. Establish clear boundaries by reducing screen time and refraining from engaging in working from bed or doomscrolling. Turn to reading, meditation, or soothing music to quieten your anxious thoughts or refocus your racing mind. Use lavender-scented oils and sprays to relax the brain and body.

3. The “Routine Perfectionist” Sleeper

Perfectionists are those who have a strict bedtime routine—from when, how and where to sleep. They are also the ones who dislike a bad night’s rest and when their sleep routine is disrupted. If you worry about your schedule while travelling or sleeping in different environments, such thoughts can keep you from getting a good rest.

Fix it: Try altering the order of your fixed pre-bed routine. For example, listen to an audiobook one night, or wear an eye mask on another to manage thoughts like “Will I be able to sleep properly in this new place?” or “I didn’t do this before hitting the bed.”

4. The “Too Hot to Handle” Sleeper

If you frequently feel uncomfortably warm and experience hot flashes at night, you belong to the ‘too hot to handle’ category. Women may face this issue due to menopause, while others may wake up in the middle of the night sweating or throwing off the covers.

Fix it: Keep your bedroom cool, ideally around 16°C. If you and your partner disagree about the temperature, use separate comforters. You can switch to cooling mattresses, sheets or mattress pads as they don’t retain much heat. Wear breathable night-wear before bed.

5. The “Light as a Feather” Sleeper

Light sleepers are easily awakened by things around them, and their sleep is never ‘deep’ enough. This could be due to various reasons, including substances or medications that disrupt it, or even the fact that they might be night owls.

Fix it: Establish a structured bedtime routine. Also say no to social media, eating in bed and daytime napping. If concerns persist, consider seeking professional guidance to address disorders like teeth grinding or sleep talking.

