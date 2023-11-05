Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

My search for the right moisturiser for my combination skin led to 82°E’s Cucumber Quench. The gel product does not sit heavy on oily parts of the face and also acts as the perfect hydrator for dry patches.

The gel is quickly absorbed into the skin, giving a mattifying look. If you are afraid of stepping out in the day with moisturiser on the skin, go for this one—you will be surprised at its effectiveness. It rejuvenates the skin and has a cooling effect.

The best way to wear this is after cleansing the face. Top it with sunscreen and you are set for the day. The fact that it is lightweight, keeps breakouts at bay. I have tried wearing makeup right on it and the results were not bad. It acts as a smooth base and the makeup does not congeal.

Cucumber Quench Price: Rs 2,700

Available at: 82e.com

