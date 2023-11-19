Cellular Way to Hydration  

Luke Coutinho By

Express News Service

In a world inundated with advice on the importance of staying hydrated, we have all heard the conventional wisdom about drinking enough water. However, what if I told you that there is more to the story?

This article is not about the benefits of basic hydration; it is about a deeper level of wellness—cellular hydration. It is not just about drinking water; it is about drinking water in a way that hydrates your body at a cellular level.

Even individuals who consume a gallon of water daily can find themselves dehydrated. While there could be multiple reasons for this, the underlying issue might lie in the quality of the water itself. Dehydration can affect nearly every aspect of your well-being, from achieving optimal mitochondrial health to supporting your immune system and facilitating the removal of metabolic waste from your body. The fact is that many of us live with chronic dehydration, often without realising it.

This surprising outcome is due to the water lacking the necessary structure or minerals to effectively penetrate cells. This is where the concept of ‘cellular hydration’ comes into play. Simply put, cellular hydration is the cell’s capacity to retain water within itself, ensuring that the water you drink reaches your cells.

Every cell in your body depends on cellular hydration to function optimally. This forms the foundation of human energy. Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), often called the body’s ‘energy currency’, is produced in the mitochondria of your cells. ATP is a by-product of hydrogen (water) within the cell, used to create energy. Without adequate hydration, there is no energy output for all bodily functions, as all tissues and organs rely on ATP.

But drinking water alone is not enough for achieving cellular hydration. The key factor is the bioavailability of water within your cells and tissues, and this largely hinges on the minerals and electrolytes present.

In today’s times, water is not as mineral-rich as it used to be. Moreover, excessive consumption of coffee, caffeinated drinks, alcohol, and profuse sweating can deplete your body of essential electrolytes. As a result, supplementing these crucial minerals is essential to support true cellular hydration and overall health. When the water you consume lacks these essential electrolytes, its absorbability is significantly reduced.

This is where structured water enters. Structured water effortlessly passes through cell membranes, providing intracellular hydration that recharges and hydrates your body more effectively than plain water. Creating structured water is simple. Squeeze half a lemon into a litre of water and add a pinch of salt. The choice of salt is crucial. Avoid ‘table salt’ or white iodised salt, as it lacks essential minerals. Instead, opt for natural salts like Himalayan or Celtic salt. Sip this slowly to maximise its benefits.

What happens with cellular hydration?

The benefits are myriad. When your cells are well-nourished and hydrated, you are likely to notice a positive transformation in your skin. This is because a well-hydrated vascular system efficiently delivers nourishment to your face, resulting in a brighter, smoother, and firmer appearance.

You may also experience less fatigue, reduced muscle and joint pain, decreased thirst throughout the day, and a more comfortable mouth without that persistent dryness. In essence, your energy levels will receive a significant boost, and you will feel more invigorated.

However, in your quest for optimal hydration, it is crucial to be mindful of overhydration. Consuming excessive amounts of water can lead to flushing out vital electrolytes, which can be detrimental to your health. Striking the right balance is key.

In conclusion, remember that drinking more water alone does not necessarily equate to better health. By giving your cells the right kind of hydration and supporting them with essential minerals and electrolytes, you are essentially providing the foundation for a healthier, more vibrant you.

Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert

