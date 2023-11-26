Splitting the bean

By Express News Service

Indulging in chocolate is a delightful experience, but not all chocolates are created equal. Let’s explore the world of dark, milk, and white chocolate to savour not only their flavours, but also the nuances of what makes them a treat for the taste buds and, in some cases, a potential boon for health.

Dark

Cocoa measure

Known for its high content, ranging from 50-90%

Taste

● Rich and intense flavour with a distinct bitterness

● Crafted with minimal or no milk, resulting in a luxurious cocoa experience

Health benefits

● A powerhouse of antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins

● Lower blood pressure, potential cognitive benefits, and the ability to neutralise free radicals, reducing cell damage and inflammation

● Packed with minerals like iron, magnesium, and copper

● Improves blood flow, reduces the risk of heart disease, and stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin for an enhanced mood

$100-130 billion USD per year is the estimated total worth of the global chocolate industry

White

Cocoa measure

Features cocoa butter, but lacks solids (0%)

Taste

Sweet and creamy

Health benefits

Higher in sugar and fat, it does not provide any potential health benefits

Milk

Cocoa measure

Contains a moderate amount of (10-50%)

Taste

Addition of milk, dairy fat, and sugar gives it a sweeter taste and a creamy, smooth texture

Health benefits

● Provides small amounts of calcium

● Contains antioxidants like flavonols, protecting the body from cell damage

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Indulging in chocolate is a delightful experience, but not all chocolates are created equal. Let’s explore the world of dark, milk, and white chocolate to savour not only their flavours, but also the nuances of what makes them a treat for the taste buds and, in some cases, a potential boon for health. Dark Cocoa measure Known for its high content, ranging from 50-90%googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taste ● Rich and intense flavour with a distinct bitterness ● Crafted with minimal or no milk, resulting in a luxurious cocoa experience Health benefits ● A powerhouse of antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins ● Lower blood pressure, potential cognitive benefits, and the ability to neutralise free radicals, reducing cell damage and inflammation ● Packed with minerals like iron, magnesium, and copper ● Improves blood flow, reduces the risk of heart disease, and stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin for an enhanced mood $100-130 billion USD per year is the estimated total worth of the global chocolate industry White Cocoa measure Features cocoa butter, but lacks solids (0%) Taste Sweet and creamy Health benefits Higher in sugar and fat, it does not provide any potential health benefits Milk Cocoa measure Contains a moderate amount of (10-50%) Taste Addition of milk, dairy fat, and sugar gives it a sweeter taste and a creamy, smooth texture Health benefits ● Provides small amounts of calcium ● Contains antioxidants like flavonols, protecting the body from cell damage Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp