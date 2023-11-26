Splitting the bean
Indulging in chocolate is a delightful experience, but not all chocolates are created equal. Let’s explore the world of dark, milk, and white chocolate to savour not only their flavours, but also the nuances of what makes them a treat for the taste buds and, in some cases, a potential boon for health.
Dark
Cocoa measure
Known for its high content, ranging from 50-90%
Taste
● Rich and intense flavour with a distinct bitterness
● Crafted with minimal or no milk, resulting in a luxurious cocoa experience
Health benefits
● A powerhouse of antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins
● Lower blood pressure, potential cognitive benefits, and the ability to neutralise free radicals, reducing cell damage and inflammation
● Packed with minerals like iron, magnesium, and copper
● Improves blood flow, reduces the risk of heart disease, and stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin for an enhanced mood
$100-130 billion USD per year is the estimated total worth of the global chocolate industry
White
Cocoa measure
Features cocoa butter, but lacks solids (0%)
Taste
Sweet and creamy
Health benefits
Higher in sugar and fat, it does not provide any potential health benefits
Milk
Cocoa measure
Contains a moderate amount of (10-50%)
Taste
Addition of milk, dairy fat, and sugar gives it a sweeter taste and a creamy, smooth texture
Health benefits
● Provides small amounts of calcium
● Contains antioxidants like flavonols, protecting the body from cell damage