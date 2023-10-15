Mew for a new jawline

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

What’s one facial feature that’s most visible in statues of Greek Gods and present-day celebrities? If you thought of a sharp jawline, you’re right on the money. The reason why a well-sculpted jawline makes a person more attractive is because of how it contours and balances the whole face. Now a tongue posturing technique called ‘mewing’ is going viral, promising remarkable facial transformations without any reconstruction surgeries. Even though the trend is picking up now, the concept goes back to the 1970s when Dr John Mew, a British orthodontist, introduced a way to get rid of double chin and form

a well-defined jawline.

The technique is simple: place the tongue on the roof of the mouth while keeping it closed, maintaining proper head and neck posture, and breathing through the nose. Mewing enthusiasts assert that consistent practice can enhance jawline definition and improve facial aesthetics over time. Some even describe it as a non-surgical alternative to orthognathic surgery, devoid of scalpels and anaesthesia. Others claim that regular mewing can alter facial shape over time, while some suggest benefits for sleep and speech disorders. But does it really work or is it just another internet fad?

Dr Anjana Satyajit, Head of Dentistry, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says while anecdotal reports suggest positive results of mewing, scientific evidence is lacking, “The technique is not a miracle solution, but it does promote good oral posture, which can positively impact facial development in old people. Some research suggests that any observed effects of mewing may be temporary and attributed to muscle fatigue rather than actual bone remodelling.” According to the London School of Facial Orthotropics, it may take 14 months to two years to naturally train yourself to hold this posture consistently. Dr Mew says proper tongue posture, with lips sealed and teeth in or near contact, can guide jaw growth and aid teeth alignment. Dr Satyajit, however, cautions that improper execution or lack of proper guidance can lead to issues such as gum recession and temporomandibular joint problems.

Dr Karan Bhalla, Consultant-Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedic, Max Multi Speciality Centre, New Delhi, offers an even more cautious perspective. “Mewing is not a quick fix. The idea that it can drastically change the shape of the jawline in adults is largely unsubstantiated. Jaw shape is influenced by genetics, bone structure and age, and while maintaining tongue posture is essential for oral health, its cosmetic benefits may be limited.”

The verdict? While mewing continues to gain popularity, it’s important to approach it with realistic expectations. There may be some benefits in terms of posture and oral health, but expecting a complete transformation of your jawline might be overly optimistic.

How to do it

Close your mouth and relax your jaw

Position your bottom teeth behind upper front teeth. Keep your lips sealed without excessive pressure

Place your tongue against the roof of your mouth

Maintain this position for 20 seconds and repeat it several times throughout the day

