A new way to detect, kill cancer cells  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found a new way to detect and kill cancer cells, especially those which form a solid tumour mass. They have created hybrid nanoparticles made of gold and copper sulphide which can kill cancer cells using heat, and enable detection of different types of cancer using sound waves.

In a study published in ACS Applied Nano Materials, the scientists decided to combine gold and copper sulphide into nanoparticles which were tested on lung cancer and cervical cancer cell lines.

The copper sulphide nanoparticles have previously received attention for their application in cancer diagnosis, while gold nanoparticles, which can be chemically modified to target cancer cells, have shown anticancer effects. “These particles have photothermal (light and heat), oxidative stress, and photoacoustic (light and sound) properties,” said Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor, IISc, and corresponding author, according to a release from IISc.

When light is shone on these hybrid nanoparticles, they absorb the light and generate heat, which can kill cancer cells. These nanoparticles also produce singlet oxygen atoms that are toxic to the cancer cells.

Both these mechanisms help kill the cancer cells.

The nanoparticles can aid in diagnosing certain cancers. Current methods, including computerized tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, require trained radiology professionals to decipher the images. However, the photoacoustic property of the nanoparticles allows them to absorb light and generate ultrasound waves, which can be used to detect cancer cells with high contrast once the particles reach them.

Scans generated from ultrasound waves can also provide better clarity and can be used to measure the oxygen saturation in the tumour. Researchers used a novel reduction method to deposit tiny seeds of gold onto the copper sulphide surface that can travel inside the tissues easily and reach the tumours. Further studies are underway to determine the safety of the procedure.

