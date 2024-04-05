Prostate cancer cases to double globally by 2040: Lancet report

NEW DELHI: Prostate cancer cases globally are projected to more than double, and deaths are expected to increase by 85 percent between 2020 and 2040, said the latest Lancet report.

The “overwhelming brunt” of this spike will be felt by low-middle-income countries (LMICs) due to “late diagnosis,” which is a norm, and missed opportunities for data collection, said The Lancet Commission on Prostate Cancer.

The researchers projected that the number of new cases of prostate cancer annually will rise from 1·4 million in 2020 to 2·9 million by 2040.

“The projected rise in prostate cancer cases cannot be prevented by lifestyle changes or public health interventions,” the researchers said.

As the rise in prostate cancer is likely to be mirrored by rises in other conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, early diagnosis programmes should focus not just on prostate cancer but on men's health more broadly," the Commission added.