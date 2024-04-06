Aphantasia: Drawing a blank

Last October, writer John Green, known for writing the bestseller ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, threw a peculiar gauntlet on social media. He posted an image of five heads thinking about an apple. In each image, the apple was shown in different degrees of clarity. The last image was completely blank. So what was it? Green shared, “It’s baffling to me that some of y’all see stuff in your mind. You SEE it? The way your eyes see? I always thought “visualise” meant thinking of the words/ideas/feelings associated with a thing, not actual visuals.” He confessed that in his mind’s eye, there was no apple—it was a plain slate.

Corporate professional Rohit Dhamankar's case can be best exemplified by Sherlock Holmes's aphorism, "You see, but do not observe." Replace observe with imagine, and you get Dhamankar's dilemma. During a meditation retreat he felt blankness blanket him. In a detailed LinkedIn post, he recalled, “I was with around 100 people on the weekend. When the teacher asked us to visualise certain geometric shapes, I heard people asking questions from various corners of the room on the colour of the object, the colour of the borders and orientation. In my mind was a wonderful grey-dark screen. I decided to go on Google and discovered I had Aphantasia—"Being blind in the mind’s eye.”

Who is affected by aphantasia?

Research suggests that there are vast differences between aphantasics. They can have a blind and a deaf mind, or a blind and a tasteless mind.

This condition is estimated to affect about 3.9 per cent of world population. The earliest documentation was done in 1880 by Sir Francis Galton, British eugenist and the creator of behavioural genetics. But it wasn’t until 2015 that Adam Zeman, from the University of Exeter, published the first case report on aphantasia. He had stumbled upon it by pure chance, when a client lost the ability of mental visualisation after a neurosurgery, prompting Zeman to study the phenomenon.