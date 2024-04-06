Pomodoro: Burst by burst

Pomodoro in Italian means tomato. Sometime in the early '80s, University student Cirillo used a tomato-shaped timer, the only one available to him at that time, to make study fun and less tiring. He broke up sessions into 25-minute sections. These intervals became known as Pomodoros. Simply put, in this technique, you work for x amount of time, you take a break for half of the work duration and then you come back to work. Cirillo suggests that 25 minutes of work hits the sweet spot for optimal focus.

Bengaluru-based yoga, classical dance teacher and life coach Mythili Rao says that just as nature segues through day and night, our productivity also has a rhythm. By dividing our tasks into manageable intervals, akin to the rhythmic beats of a tabla, we synchronise our actions with the natural flow of energy. The dancer declares, "In Indian philosophy, time is not merely a linear progression but a dynamic dance of moments. The Pomodoro Technique invites us to engage with time as a dance partner, respecting its rhythm and pace." Pomodoro would have been clueless about Hindu spirituality when he laid out the guidelines in his bestseller “The Pomodoro Technique: Do More and Have Fun with Time Management.”

Rao's take is that the Italian's technique aligns with 'sattva'— the quality of balance and harmony. "By alternating focused work with brief breaks, we honour the need for equilibrium in what we do. The Pomodoro Technique becomes not just a method of time management, but a practice of mindfulness, aligning us with the timeless wisdom of the universe”, she adds.

S Namita who works with Sukoon Health says that the McCloskey and Scielzo study identified five key aspects of academic procrastination, including psychological beliefs about abilities, distractions, social factors, time management, and self-initiative. The Pomodoro framework helps people to manage the 21st century ailments of stress and anxiety, poor attention and concentration, and simplifies thoughts. "For academic productivity, the Pomodoro Technique is a transformative force, empowering students to unlock their full potential. Tomato, tomahto, what difference does it make when you can mange time and yourself better?