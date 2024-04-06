Product Review - Go Spot-free

Pigmentation has always been a perennial problem. A tiny acne ends up leaving a mark that simply refuses to go away and over time turns into a dark spot. Little wonder that I’m always on the lookout for a good anti-pigmentation product.

I recently tried OZiva Absolut Even Anti-Pigmentation Face Serum. It is a plant-based product and promises even-toned and blemish-free skin with upto 53 per cent reduction in pigmentation within eight weeks of regular use. I used it for a month and was quite happy with the result.

To be honest, I did not like the fragrance, which though mild, is not very pleasant. But the water-based product ticked all the right boxes. It is lightweight and helps reduce acne scars. Though it promises to address fine lines, I did not find much proof. I used it morning and night as a base for the skin. At its selling price, it is a steal. And if you, like me, have been plagued by acne scars, this is the right product for you.

OZiva Absolut Even Anti-Pigmentation Face Serum Price: Rs 649

Available: OZiva.in