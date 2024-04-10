Now, drones to speed up surgeries by carrying tissue samples for quick analysis

NEW DELHI: After delivering life-saving medical supplies, drones are now carrying tissue samples for quick analysis to speed up surgeries.

Taking the lead in using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones to overcome the challenges of last-mile health service delivery in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced a collaboration with Kasturba Gandhi Medical College, Manipal, in Karnataka for faster delivery of health outcomes in rural areas.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the apex research body said the initiative would use drones to swiftly transport clinical samples from limited-resource hospitals in rural areas to tertiary hospitals with advanced diagnostic facilities. The inaugural flight took off on Wednesday.

The move will help surgeons to make faster and more accurate critical medical decisions, especially when a sample is sent for investigation during a cancer surgery, and will also improve patient outcomes.

“Next milestone achieved in healthcare delivery via drone! Tissue sample transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for advanced pathological testing at the tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not,” ICMR said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr. Sumit Aggarwal said the drone efficiently transported an intraoperative tissue sample from a patient at Dr TMA Pai Rural Hospital, Karkala, Udupi, to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, a tertiary care hospital, covering a distance of approximately 37 kilometres in just 16 minutes.

“This journey typically takes around 50-60 minutes by road. Upon arrival, the sample was promptly analysed, and the report was electronically conveyed back to the peripheral hospital. Subsequently, the surgeon proceeded with the surgery based on the received report. The sample was sent to rule out any malignant aetiology for Acute Appendicitis/Mucocele of Appendix,” he added.