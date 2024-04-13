In praise of sleep

Fitness enthusiasts say, “Your body can do anything. It’s your brain you have to convince.” But did you know your body and brain require an adequate amount of sleep to lose those extra kilos? Losing weight goes beyond making changes in your diet or exercise routine. Let’s see how sleep deprivation can sabotage your workout, clean eating habits, and several other steps you might be taking to lose weight.

Lack of sleep can make you prone to injury

Exercise causes muscle tears which is a normal part of a workout. The muscle needs to repair itself. When does that happen? Not in the gym, but when we are sleeping. Sleep triggers the process of regeneration, repair, and growth. Sleep is where muscle soreness heals. A lack of sleep can delay the recovery process, making you more susceptible to workout injuries. Look at the lives of athletes. They eat, sleep, and train. With the intensity of their workouts, sleep becomes a part of their training routine. It is necessary for their recovery and rest, and good reason. Building lean muscle is key to effective and sustainable fat loss.

Crazy cravings and insatiable appetite

You might have the best intentions to eat clean to lose weight, but it is impossible to win over hormones that have gone haywire. Sleep is when our hormones balance and a lack of it can lead to serious hormonal imbalances. Even our appetite hormones - leptin and ghrelin, balance when we sleep well. Ghrelin is an appetite-stimulating hormone, and leptin is a satiety hormone. When sleep-deprived, ghrelin levels increase, and leptin decreases. The result? Unexplained cravings. This is why when you are sleep-deprived, you are bound to have more affinity towards junk and sugary foods.