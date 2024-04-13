Product Review-For That Natural Flush

There are many who don’t care for a blush, but those who do, can’t do without it. It is, however, important to get the tint, amount and application right to get the right effect—the natural one. Too much, and you’re close to a clown face, and too little, it’s useless.

I am a fairly new blush enthusiast, and I think I may have cracked it at first go. The Noor Nikhaar Satin Cheek Tint range by Forest Essentials is the way to go, most definitely for beginners. First of all, it is fuss free; you don’t even have to worry about a brush.

Simply get some on your fingers and rub it on your cheeks, like you would use the contour. I also appreciate the fact that there is no residue on the finger post-application. That is probably because it is made using “the ancient Ayurvedic practice of Shata Dhaut Ghrita, which translates to hundred washes of ghee”.

It gets absorbed completely by the skin, and that is not a bad thing because it’s au naturel. How much more convenient can a product really get? The only challenge is getting the right amount. After a couple of tries, I discovered the trick. For me, it’s 10 quick circles on the product, three dots on either cheek, and one on the bridge of the nose.

A couple of soft rubs to blend it in and I get the perfect sun-kissed flush on my cheeks. It of course varies for different complexions, and the shade (Gerua-Terracotta, Gulabi-Pink, Khubani-Peach, Manikya-Ruby) that you choose.

Noor Nikhaar Satin Cheek Tint by Forest Essentials Price: Rs 1,975

Available: Online & retail