Diabetes doesn’t hide skin issues
The impact of diseases on our physical appearance, particularly diabetes, is profound. Our skin serves as a visible indicator of overall well-being. Changes in the skin can serve as warning signs of underlying health conditions, signalling that something may be amiss internally.
1. Bacterial Infections: Individuals with diabetes face a heightened risk of bacterial infections, including styes, boils, folliculitis, carbuncles, and nail infections. These infections present with symptoms such as swelling, redness, heat, and pain in the affected area.
2. Slow Healing: Diabetes can impede the healing process of cuts and wounds due to changes in blood vessels, making it harder for blood to reach the affected area. This delay in healing heightens the risk of infection. Therefore, diabetic patients must be vigilant when caring for wounds.
3. Acanthosis Nigricans: Did you know that a dark, velvety patch on your skin, particularly in areas like your neck, armpits, or groin, could be an indication of prediabetes? This condition is known as acanthosis nigricans, and it is closely linked to elevated insulin levels in the blood.
4. Dry, Itchy Skin: Dry, itchy skin accompanied by off-colour patches and changes in texture is a prevalent physical manifestation of diabetes. Elevated blood sugar levels in diabetes can inflict damage on the blood vessels and nerves essential for skin health, resulting in a range of skin issues.
5. Necrobiosis Lipoidica: Necrobiosis Lipoidica is a rare skin condition often associated with diabetes. It typically manifests as shiny, red or brown patches on the skin, particularly on the lower legs. This condition is characterised by changes in collagen and fat beneath the skin’s surface, leading to the development of lesions.
6. Fatigue: It is associated with diabetes and can visibly impact an individual’s appearance, often leading to the development of dark circles and bags under the eyes. These physical signs can convey a tired and rundown appearance, highlighting the profound effect that diabetes-related fatigue can have on overall well-being.
7. Blisters: While uncommon, individuals with diabetes may experience the formation of blisters on their skin, known as bullosis diabeticorum or diabetic bullae. These blisters can emerge suddenly on the hands, feet, legs, or forearms and may resemble blisters caused by burns.
8. Shin Spots: Diabetic dermopathy, a prevalent skin condition among individuals with diabetes, present as subtle depressions in the skin. Typically observed as brown spots or lines primarily on the shins, but can also appear on other body areas like the arms, thighs, or trunk.
9. Acheocodons or Skin Tags: Insulin resistance and prediabetes, often lacking noticeable symptoms, can provoke hormonal imbalances that stimulate the excessive production of skin cells, resulting in the formation of skin tags. These small, flesh-coloured growths can emerge on various body parts, including the neck, armpits, and groin.
10. Alopecia Aereata: Alopecia areata, a distinct subtype of alopecia, is frequently encountered as it stems from an auto immune dysfunction. In individuals with diabetes, this condition can lead to patchy hair loss, affecting areas such as the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes.
11. Changes in Body Type: Diabetes often triggers alterations in body composition, including weight gain, obesity, and accumulation of abdominal fat. Type 2 diabetes, characterised by insulin resistance, prompts the body to store surplus fat, contributing to increased weight.
How to manage it?
To effectively manage skin issues associated with diabetes, individuals should prioritise blood sugar control and adopt a holistic approach to skincare. This includes avoiding harsh chemicals, moisturising regularly, opting for mild soap, and refraining from hot showers. A balanced diet, regular exercise, sufficient sleep are vital for overall health and skin wellness.
Celebrity Dermatologist & Anti Skin Allergy Specialist, Delhi