Diabetes doesn’t hide skin issues

The impact of diseases on our physical appearance, particularly diabetes, is profound. Our skin serves as a visible indicator of overall well-being. Changes in the skin can serve as warning signs of underlying health conditions, signalling that something may be amiss internally.

1. Bacterial Infections: Individuals with diabetes face a heightened risk of bacterial infections, including styes, boils, folliculitis, carbuncles, and nail infections. These infections present with symptoms such as swelling, redness, heat, and pain in the affected area.

2. Slow Healing: Diabetes can impede the healing process of cuts and wounds due to changes in blood vessels, making it harder for blood to reach the affected area. This delay in healing heightens the risk of infection. Therefore, diabetic patients must be vigilant when caring for wounds.

3. Acanthosis Nigricans: Did you know that a dark, velvety patch on your skin, particularly in areas like your neck, armpits, or groin, could be an indication of prediabetes? This condition is known as acanthosis nigricans, and it is closely linked to elevated insulin levels in the blood.

4. Dry, Itchy Skin: Dry, itchy skin accompanied by off-colour patches and changes in texture is a prevalent physical manifestation of diabetes. Elevated blood sugar levels in diabetes can inflict damage on the blood vessels and nerves essential for skin health, resulting in a range of skin issues.

5. Necrobiosis Lipoidica: Necrobiosis Lipoidica is a rare skin condition often associated with diabetes. It typically manifests as shiny, red or brown patches on the skin, particularly on the lower legs. This condition is characterised by changes in collagen and fat beneath the skin’s surface, leading to the development of lesions.

6. Fatigue: It is associated with diabetes and can visibly impact an individual’s appearance, often leading to the development of dark circles and bags under the eyes. These physical signs can convey a tired and rundown appearance, highlighting the profound effect that diabetes-related fatigue can have on overall well-being.