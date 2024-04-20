Eat, play, laugh

Food freedom means dropping fad-following, and taking full control of your food habits,” explains nutritionist Deepalekha Bhattacharjee. “This means when you eat, what you eat and how much you eat, rests in your own hands. Rather than blindly listening to your mind that can delude or pamper you by tempting you to eat whenever it feels you wander off-track (read: poor sleep, stress, extreme emotions, binge eating, hectic travel schedules, peer pressure).”

She vouches for the time-setting mechanism for meals to train the mind and body to stick to a schedule that you set for yourself, as “feeling hungry” can be only 10 per cent reliable. “After few months you will start feeling hungry at the timings set by you. That is food freedom in the true sense when you are in full control of what to eat, when to eat and how much to eat,” says Bhattacharjee.

Happily Healthy

Trust your own self, and be happy with your responsible choices. This includes making way for a balanced intake, based on what works for you. “Enjoy a wide variety of options across the five food groups, without guilt or constraints, maintaining a healthy relationship with your food. This attitude is a trust-builder, and helps you to respond responsibly to food and make decisions that support your own health index. Find your own happy and healthy relationship with food,” says Dr. Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle.

Intuitive eating helps you get rid of your unhealthy obsession with weight issues. You can live and eat in peace while setting your own boundaries. Sounds complicated? It isn’t. You begin to nourish yourself better, respect, enjoy and savour what you eat. This also translates into a healthy lifestyle as you bring in ways to nourish yourself in many more ways that go beyond eating.

“Once you shrug off those rigid rules, or guilt, you begin honouring your hunger, and your fullness cues,” says Madhavi Avate, functional nutritionist. She explains the wisdom in listening to personal body cues and choosing your foods. “An intuitive eating plan is built on three fundamental elements: listening to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, allowing yourself to eat when genuinely hungry and stopping when comfortably satisfied. Secondly, it encourages honouring your cravings without judgement, nourishing a balanced relationship with food by embracing a wide variety of choices. Lastly, practising mindful eating is essential: focusing on being present during meals to savour and appreciate food fully, enhancing satisfaction and self-awareness in your eating habits.”

Win-Win

If you have been accused, of body-shaming your kidults when suggesting or imposing a ban on the quick fix Swiggy culture, then this is your solution. “Intuitive eating concepts can support a positive body image, a balanced connection with food, and avoid eating disorder in kids and teenagers,” says Rohini. “By encouraging kids to pay attention to their hunger and fullness cues, bringing in a range of nutrient-dense foods, and setting an example of balanced eating habits, parents can promote intuitive eating in children,” she adds.

“Listen to your gut—a healthy gut is very intuitive by nature. If you take care of your gut microbes, they will only call out when they are truly hungry. Feed them with a wrong environment like stress and junk foods, then the overgrowth of the bad microbes will create rogue cravings,” Karishma adds.

Keep in mind that food freedom of this kind may or may not bring dramatic weight loss, but it will certainly make you feel happier and healthier.

Happier Eating

● Eat until 80 per cent full

● Pre-decide portion size

● Enjoy your food guilt-free

● Try eating with your hands

● Exercise daily to curb cravings

● Stay positive, be disciplined

● Nourish your body with balance