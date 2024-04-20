Product Review - Bold and Beautiful

No amount of kajal is ever too much, as far as I am concerned. Little wonder that I’m always on the lookout for the next kohl brand. I recently came across Plum’s NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal, a game-changer in eye makeup. This two-in-one kajal cum liner offers intense pigment and a gel-like finish that lasts all day.

Though I didn’t use it as a liner, it lived up to its name as a kajal. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula stayed intact through the day. It also didn’t make my eyes watery or itchy. The kajal is available in black, green and brown shades. And at the price, it’s a steal!

To give your kohl eyes the right amount of colour-pop, Plum has a new eye liner. It does come in black, but I tried the blue variant and it is just the perfect blend of elegant and fun. The cap, which is longer than most liners in the market, lets you execute an exquisite wing in a single stroke.

But, what makes this product one-of-a-kind is the fact that it’s infused with serum that has clinically been proven to boost lash growth; just the excuse we were looking for to ditch the irritating, cumbersome stick-on lashes.

Plum Lash Serum Eyeliner Price: Rs 599

NaturStudio All Day Wear Kohl Kajal Price: Rs 495

Available: Online and Retail