Years to the ground

Have you ever wondered why prolonged exposure to UV radiation leads to premature ageing? The skin, our single largest organ, is the frontline against the elements, making it the best place to study the ageing process. In the quest to decode the mechanisms behind ageing, attention has now turned to oxidation processes, particularly those exacerbated by UV radiation. Here's where carotenoids, the unsung heroes of natural antioxidants, step into the limelight.

These vibrant compounds, responsible for the yellow, orange, and red hues in plants, coexist with chlorophyll in chloroplasts or separately in chromoplasts, and aren't just visual delights but potent health protectors. According to Delhi-based Dermatologist Meenakshi Jangid, “Carotenoids act like conductors in your skincare, orchestrating defence against UV damage, free radicals, and stress for radiant skin harmony.”

What are Carotenoids?

Meet the diverse family of carotenoids. From the eye-protecting lutein to the heart-healthy lycopene, each member plays a unique role in our health. “Carotenes, the orange subgroup of carotenoids, include alpha-, beta-, and gamma-carotene. Enzymatic action converts alpha- and gamma carotene into one vitamin A molecule, while beta-carotene transforms into two vitamin A molecules.