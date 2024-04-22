2.4 billion workers exposed to excessive heat, 1.6 billion to workplace pollution: UN

Geneva: A staggering number of workers worldwide are facing a cocktail of health hazards linked to climate change, the United Nations said on Monday, warning that existing regulations offered inadequate protection.

"A staggering number of workers are already being exposed to climate change-related hazards in the workplace and these figures are only likely to get worse," the UN' International Labour Organization said in a report.

Farm workers and others who carry out heavy labour in hot climates especially "may be exposed to a cocktail of hazards", the ILO said.

These hazards include excessive heat, UV radiation, air pollution, vector-borne diseases and agrochemicals.

Those working in hot indoor environments or poorly ventilated spaces are also at risk.

"Workers are among those most exposed to climate change hazards yet frequently have no choice but to continue working, even if conditions are dangerous," the report said.

It pointed out that in 2020 -- the last year for which statistics are available -- 2.4 billion workers, or more than 70 percent of the global workforce, were estimated to be exposed to excessive heat at some point.