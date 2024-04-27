Got this covered?
Everybody wants smooth and beautiful skin. From skincare to makeup, we often use a range of products to enhance our looks or tackle skin problems. In the age of social media, the awareness of how we appear on camera has reached a critical point. The rising trend of uncertified wellness gurus and beauty influencers giving mantras to ace that perfect skin has lead to a lot misinformation. What we need to keep in mind is that the products that can do wonders when used correctly, can also cause unimaginable skin problems. The key factor in letting your skin age in a healthy way, is to know how these beauty trends can mess with your skin.
Founder of Rasa Derm and renowned dermatologist Dr Veenu Jindal says, “In recent years, the pursuit of flawless, glowing skin has led many to an extensive use of beauty products, from high-end cosmetics to the latest skincare innovations. However, what's often overlooked in this quest for perfection is the potential harm these products can cause to the skin's natural barrier, leading to long-term health issues.
The skin barrier, primarily the outermost layer known as the stratum corneum, is crucial for protecting our bodies from environmental pollutants, allergens, and bacteria. When this barrier is compromised, it can lead to a host of dermatological problems, including dryness, irritation, sensitivity, and more severe conditions like eczema and psoriasis.”
Truth of skincare trends
Research studies have shown growing concern among dermatologists regarding the effects of overusing skincare products. Excessive use of harsh chemicals like sulfates and certain alcohols in these products, can strip the skin of its natural oils, weakening the barrier function.
Jindal says, “The trend of using multiple layers of skincare products, popularly known as the "10-step Korean skincare routine," can be detrimental if not tailored to individual skin types. For instance, the layering of several products with active ingredients such as retinoids, alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) can lead to over-exfoliation and irritation.”
“A notable example is the rising incidence of adult acne, which dermatologists often link to the misuse of beauty products. Furthermore, the popularity of DIY beauty treatments has surged, particularly during the pandemic. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are flooded with home remedies and hacks, ranging from homemade face masks to harsh scrub tutorials. Without proper understanding and guidance, these practices can lead to adverse reactions. For example, lemon juice in homemade skincare recipes, can cause severe skin irritation and photosensitivity,” adds Jindal.
Less is more
Awareness and moderation are key in integrating these trends into a skincare routine that maintains the integrity and health of the skin barrier. According to celebrity dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand, “The popular use of strong actives like retinoids, vitamin C, and exfoliating acids can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier if used excessively or without proper guidance.”
With multiple step skincare routine and organic products flooding the beauty market, it has become very difficult to understand what should and should not put on your skin. “While often perceived as safer, some natural ingredients can be harsh or allergenic, such as essential oils and citrus extracts, which can irritate and damage the skin barrier. Trendy homemade skincare solutions using high acidity or alkaline ingredients can harm the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity,” adds Dr Anand.
Expert advise
If you’re looking to learn more about your skin type or to try a new product or process, it’s important to work with an aesthetician and a dermatologist. Dr Jindal stresses on the importance of consulting a professional before starting a skincare routine.
“Consumers should use fewer products and choose those with well-researched, beneficial ingredients. The importance of consulting a skincare professional before starting any new treatment is unavoidable.”
Beauty blogger Shristi Bhatia says, “One should be careful when following beauty trends. Internet is flooded with information. Take-off the make-up before you sleep as it clogs your pores. It is very important to use cosmetics which are free of lead. To have a proper knowledge of mixing actives is essential. I have always stressed on the importance of using sunscreen and having a skincare routine. Make sure you connect with a professional because the skin type varies from person to person.”
While the allure of achieving perfect skin is strong, it is essential to be mindful of the products we use and the routines we follow. Consulting with dermatologists and sticking to a simplified skincare routine that suits individual needs can help maintain the health of the skin barrier, ensuring that beauty trends do not compromise our overall skin health.
FOR BETTER SKIN HEALTH
● Minimise high-concentration actives
● Be careful with home remedies
● Avoid alcohol-based products
● Take advise from a professional