Got this covered?

Jindal says, “The trend of using multiple layers of skincare products, popularly known as the "10-step Korean skincare routine," can be detrimental if not tailored to individual skin types. For instance, the layering of several products with active ingredients such as retinoids, alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) can lead to over-exfoliation and irritation.”

“A notable example is the rising incidence of adult acne, which dermatologists often link to the misuse of beauty products. Furthermore, the popularity of DIY beauty treatments has surged, particularly during the pandemic. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are flooded with home remedies and hacks, ranging from homemade face masks to harsh scrub tutorials. Without proper understanding and guidance, these practices can lead to adverse reactions. For example, lemon juice in homemade skincare recipes, can cause severe skin irritation and photosensitivity,” adds Jindal.

Less is more

Awareness and moderation are key in integrating these trends into a skincare routine that maintains the integrity and health of the skin barrier. According to celebrity dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand, “The popular use of strong actives like retinoids, vitamin C, and exfoliating acids can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier if used excessively or without proper guidance.”

With multiple step skincare routine and organic products flooding the beauty market, it has become very difficult to understand what should and should not put on your skin. “While often perceived as safer, some natural ingredients can be harsh or allergenic, such as essential oils and citrus extracts, which can irritate and damage the skin barrier. Trendy homemade skincare solutions using high acidity or alkaline ingredients can harm the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity,” adds Dr Anand.

Expert advise

If you’re looking to learn more about your skin type or to try a new product or process, it’s important to work with an aesthetician and a dermatologist. Dr Jindal stresses on the importance of consulting a professional before starting a skincare routine.

“Consumers should use fewer products and choose those with well-researched, beneficial ingredients. The importance of consulting a skincare professional before starting any new treatment is unavoidable.”

Beauty blogger Shristi Bhatia says, “One should be careful when following beauty trends. Internet is flooded with information. Take-off the make-up before you sleep as it clogs your pores. It is very important to use cosmetics which are free of lead. To have a proper knowledge of mixing actives is essential. I have always stressed on the importance of using sunscreen and having a skincare routine. Make sure you connect with a professional because the skin type varies from person to person.”

While the allure of achieving perfect skin is strong, it is essential to be mindful of the products we use and the routines we follow. Consulting with dermatologists and sticking to a simplified skincare routine that suits individual needs can help maintain the health of the skin barrier, ensuring that beauty trends do not compromise our overall skin health.

FOR BETTER SKIN HEALTH

● Minimise high-concentration actives

● Be careful with home remedies

● Avoid alcohol-based products

● Take advise from a professional