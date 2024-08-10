Get, stretch, go

Flexibility is youth. If you’re exercising regularly, the reason you may not be reaching your goals isn’t for lack of activity, but rather a lack of mobility. The ability of your joints to move through their full range of motion without pain or stiffness is what makes you flexible. It is the pliability of the muscles that support the joints that matter. Flexible muscles and tendons allow for a greater range of motion during activities. Some stretch to improve flexibility.

1. Ankle mobility

Good ankle mobility contributes to better balance, fewer falls, and better performance during activities like squats and deadlifts.

Equipment needed: none

Movement: ankle dorsiflexion, plantar flexion

1. Stand tall next to a wall.

2. Place your hands on the wall for support.

3. Slowly rock forward onto your toes, coming into a tip-toe position.

4. Slowly rock back onto your heels, lifting your toes off the ground.

5. Repeat 10 times.

2. Walking hip openers

Your hip joint is a ball and socket that moves in all directions. It’s important to warm up the hip and surrounding muscles before any workout, since they’re key contributors to balance and stability.

Equipment needed: none

Muscles worked: glutes, hip flexors, hip extensors, hip abductors,

1. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

2. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and lift your left knee to your chest.

3. Make a circle with your left knee, bringing it up and across your body and then out to the side and down.

4. Place your left foot on the floor and repeat on the right side.

5. Repeat 10 times, then repeat the sequence moving your legs in the opposite direction by bringing your leg out to the side and then across your body.