Product review - one-stop shop
The Clinikally Foaming Face Wash is the perfect thing to use on your face first thing in the morning. With a mild refreshing fragrance, it will wake you and your skin up gently. The foam is light, fluffy, and a single pump is enough to wash your entire face. The best part about the product though is how it does not let the skin dry out post rinsing, and leaves it feeling smooth.
Equally impressive is the brand’s SunProtect Sunscreen. It boasts an SPF of 50/PA+++ ensuring maximum sun protection. But what makes this a top contender in the overwhelming market is its ability to alleviate all the common concerns regarding sunscreens.
It does not leave a white cast. It is non-sticky, and it gets absorbed into the skin like a moisturiser. If you are looking to include retinol into your skincare routine, Clinikally’s Skin Renewer Retinol Serum is a good place to start. I saw effects—tighter skin and less visible lines—after regular use for two weeks.
After cleansing your face, sandwich the serum between two layers of moisturisers for best effect. If you do go for the retinol serum, ensure that it is followed by sunscreen the next morning.
Clinikally Skin Renewer Retinol Serum Price: Rs 1799
Clinikally SunProtect Sunscreen Price: Rs 899
Clinikally Foaming Face Wash Price: Rs 999
Available: online