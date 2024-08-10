Shaken, Not Stirred

The table is laid at Bawri in North Goa; an assortment of sumptuous kebabs vies for attention alongside an array of tempting cocktails. One drink is particularly conspicuous by the virtue of its looks—crystal clear like water, served in a simple tumbler, with one large perfect cube of ice. Only the garnish of a single leaf of basil distinguishes it from a regular glass of water. In taste though, it couldn’t be any farther. Notes of botanicals from the gin are balanced by a homemade cherry bitter, fresh elderflower brings in a slight sweetness, while the basil adds an herbal note. Cheekily enough, it’s called ‘Not Water’. “It’s a simple, clean cocktail and one of our bestsellers,” says Pranay Mehra, the creator of the drink.

‘Not Water’ is one of several clarified cocktails on Bawri’s menu this season; innovative numbers include ‘Amba’ featuring clarified mango pulp derived from the finest Ratnagiri mangoes, and ‘Tanka Torani’ inspired by the concoction prepared from day-old rice as an offering to Lord Jagannath in Odisha. Bars and restaurants across India are going big on clarified cocktails in their beverages menus, and cocktail connoisseurs are sipping them with ardour.

Clear as Water

Clarified cocktails are a sophisticated trend in the mixology world, offering a unique drinking experience through their crystal-clear appearance. The process involves removing impurities and suspended solids, resulting in a drink that is visually appealing with a pristine clarity. Furthermore, the clarification process removes harsh or unwanted elements, resulting in a smoother texture and improved mouthfeel. These drinks are also more stable over time, maintaining their quality and appearance longer than non-clarified versions.

“These cocktails are a delicate science and heavily dependent on techniques and a deep understanding of flavours and textures,” says Ankush Gamre, Head Mixologist at Masque, Mumbai. He is of the opinion that clarified cocktails are a great way to make contrasting flavours work together. “Take our cocktail ‘Gamble’, for instance. It has sea buckthorn, pink guava, celery leaf and young ginger with gin, finished with a little Himalayan pink salt,” he says.

The Science Behind the Art

One popular method of clarification is milk-washing, wherein the proteins in the milk bind with tannins and other particles, creating curds that can be strained out, leaving behind a clear liquid.