Climate-proof your glam game

Exclusivity has never not been sassy. The cosmetic industry seems to be following the rule. Skincare experts are developing products tailored to specific geographical and climatic factors. This trend, dubbed #GeoSkinCare is gaining traction on social media. So, what exactly is GeoSkinCare? “An example is Huda Beauty creating custom-made lip oil for millennials who work in air-conditioned offices during the day and are exposed to pollution just outside the office,” explains Nithika Joshi, a beauty influencer who praises the concept of cosmetics tailored to particular regions and specific skin and hair types.

Seasonal Skincare

Geoskincare aims to address the unique challenges posed by different regions and climates that individuals face while using products, and adopting practices that suit their specific surroundings. Beauty influencer Hitika Sachdev says, “India has a hot and humid climate. The beauty companies focus on making products that are lightweight, sweat-proof, and long-lasting.

They develop foundations and powders with oil-absorbing properties to combat shine and keep your skin looking fresh all day long. They offer waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliners and mascaras to withstand the heat and humidity. On the other hand, for people living in cold climates, there are products that provide extra hydration and protection against dryness. There are moisturisers and lip balms with added nourishing ingredients that keep your skin and lips moisturised in chilly weather.”