Climate-proof your glam game
Exclusivity has never not been sassy. The cosmetic industry seems to be following the rule. Skincare experts are developing products tailored to specific geographical and climatic factors. This trend, dubbed #GeoSkinCare is gaining traction on social media. So, what exactly is GeoSkinCare? “An example is Huda Beauty creating custom-made lip oil for millennials who work in air-conditioned offices during the day and are exposed to pollution just outside the office,” explains Nithika Joshi, a beauty influencer who praises the concept of cosmetics tailored to particular regions and specific skin and hair types.
Seasonal Skincare
Geoskincare aims to address the unique challenges posed by different regions and climates that individuals face while using products, and adopting practices that suit their specific surroundings. Beauty influencer Hitika Sachdev says, “India has a hot and humid climate. The beauty companies focus on making products that are lightweight, sweat-proof, and long-lasting.
They develop foundations and powders with oil-absorbing properties to combat shine and keep your skin looking fresh all day long. They offer waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliners and mascaras to withstand the heat and humidity. On the other hand, for people living in cold climates, there are products that provide extra hydration and protection against dryness. There are moisturisers and lip balms with added nourishing ingredients that keep your skin and lips moisturised in chilly weather.”
Environmental Alert
Experts believe that cosmetic companies in India are becoming more environmentally conscious. They are incorporating natural and sustainable ingredients in their products to minimise any negative impact on the environment. Some companies package their products in eco-friendly materials.
“In regions like India, where climatic conditions vary significantly from one place to another, this latest trend holds particular relevance. Cosmetic companies are increasingly recognising the importance of tailoring their products to meet the diverse skincare needs dictated by geographical and climatic factors,”says Sachdev.
Combating Climate Change
In hot and humid regions, skincare products may contain lightweight ingredients to prevent clogged pores and breakouts caused by excess sweat and sebum production. Conversely, formulations may address hydration issues in drier climates, by including moisturising agents to combat dryness. Sunscreen formulations are being adapted to provide optimal protection against the sun's harmful rays, taking into account factors like UV index and intensity of sunlight in different regions. This might involve adjusting SPF levels and incorporating ingredients that offer broad-spectrum protection suited to the local conditions.
The Geoskincare approach to personal care emphasises the following aspects:
Climate-appropriate ingredients well suited to a specific climate
Adaptive routines to accommodate the skin’s changing needs due to seasonal changes or varying weather conditions
Tailored recommendations to help individuals make informed choices for their skin care needs
Protection against environmental factors (UV radiation, pollution) as well as extreme weather conditions
What should you use?
Products designed for use in hot and humid climates may contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate the skin without feeling heavy
COSRX The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum (20ml) Price: Rs 1062
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Nourishing Cream 50g Price: Rs 1000
Innisfree Hyaluronic Moist Sunscreen SPF 50 (50 ml) Price: Rs 1,237
Products designed for colder climates may feature ingredients like shea butter or ceramides to provide intense hydration and protect against harsh weather conditions
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & 10% Vitamin C Ampoule face serum Price: Rs 699
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion Cream Price: Rs 693
Dot and Key Barrier Repair Sunscreen, SPF 50+ Price: Rs 488
Impact of climate change on cosmetic industry
The cosmetic industry is hugely affected by climate change. Companies are investing in adopting more sustainable practices to respond to changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Here are a few reasons:
1. Climate change affects the quality and availability of natural materials used in cosmetics because changes in temperature, precipitation patterns, and ecosystems can disrupt the growth and availability of plants
2. The changing climatic conditions can also disrupt supply chains, affecting the transportation and distribution of cosmetic products and their ingredients. This can lead to delays, shortages, and increased costs
3. Regulatory bodies also implement new and stronger environmental standards, influencing ingredient sourcing, waste management and packaging choice, leading to fostering innovations in these areas