Gaza records first polio case in 25 years

Gaza has recorded its first polio case in 25 years, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday, after the UN chief, António Guterres, called for pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children, an AFP report said.

The report, on The Guardian website, quoting health ministry in Ramallah said that tests in Jordan confirmed the disease in an unvaccinated 10-month-old from the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have called for a humanitarian pause in Gaza for 7 days to allow two rounds of polio vaccination to take place, following the recent detection of virus in environmental samples and the identification of three suspected cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in children.

According to the UN, Gaza, now in its 11th month of war, has not registered a polio case for 25 years, although type 2 poliovirus was detected in samples collected from the territory’s wastewater in June, The Guardian reported.

The case emerged shortly after Guterres called for two seven-day breaks in the Gaza war to vaccinate more than 640,000 children.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious. It can cause disfigurement and paralysis, and is potentially fatal. It mainly affects children under the age of five.

The WHO and UNICEF have plans to launch two rounds of vaccination at the end of August and September across the Gaza Strip, targeting 640,000 children younger than 10 with novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). More than 1.6 million doses are earmarked for the vaccination response.

According to finalized plans, vaccination will be delivered by 708 teams made up of 2,700 health workers total and will take place at hospitals, field hospitals, and primary healthcare centers.

The WHO said that, before the hostilities, Gaza had been free of polio for 25 years. "Its reemergence, which the humanitarian community has warned about for the last ten months, represents yet another threat to the children in the Gaza Strip and neighboring countries," the group said. " A ceasefire is the only way to ensure public health security in the Gaza Strip and the region."