Hair and how
It’s often said that if you are not incorporating the goodness of hyaluronic acid (HA) into your grooming routine, you’re probably not doing it right. HA has for long enjoyed its reputation as a moisture magnet, and is often pegged as a saviour for frizz-prone hair. Through the process of attracting and binding water molecules, the ingredient—naturally found in our bodies—keeps the hair hydrated, plump and manageable.
Enhanced Hydration
“In simple terms, hyaluronic acid is a humectant—it can attract and retain moisture. This is particularly beneficial for hair as it helps to keep the scalp and hair strands hydrated, reducing dryness and frizz,” says Swati Gupta, Creative Director at Bodycraft Salon and Spa. Unlike traditional shampoos, which may contain harsh sulphates that strip the hair of its natural oils, hyaluron-based products offer a gentler and more nourishing approach, leaving the hair looking shinier and feeling softer, upon regular use.
Gupta, however, cautions those with oily hair and scalp type should use discretion. “Individuals with very fine or oily hair might find these products a bit too heavy. For those with dry, damaged, or curly hair, the extra hydration can be particularly beneficial. It’s always a good idea to test any new product on a small section of your hair or consult a haircare professional to ensure it’s the right fit for your specific needs,” she suggests.
Overuse Can Lead to Hyaluronic acid creates a protective barrier around the hair, shielding it from environmental damage and reducing frizz. For optimal results, hyaluron-based shampoos and conditioners should be used as part of your regular haircare routine.
This typically means washing your hair two-three times a week, depending on your hair type and lifestyle. Overuse can sometimes lead to build-up, hence it is essential to find a balance that works for your hair. Commenting on the ingredient’s innate efficacy, Dr Emmie Nagar of Looks Salon, says “Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in our bodies, can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. When used in haircare, it provides intense moisture to the hair shaft, resulting in reduced frizz and better elasiticty.”
Hyaluronic MAGIC
While hyaluronic acid offers significant benefits, achieving truly healthy hair requires a consistent and personalised routine. Here’s what one should consider before building any haircare routine:
Hair Type Matters: Understanding your specific hair type and its unique needs
Ingredient Quality is Key: Invest in hair products with high-quality, scientifically-backed ingredients like hyaluronic acid
Consistency is King: Develop a regular haircare routine that includes cleansing, conditioning, and deep or leave-in treatments tailored to your hair type
Heat with Protection: Heat styling can damage hair. Always use a heat protectant spray before using hot tools.
Colour-treated Hair Needs Special Care: Coloured hair is more prone to dryness, owing to which it benefits from hyaluronic acid’s ability to lock in moisture
—Tejas Bhatt, Director, Milk_shake India