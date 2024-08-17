Hair and how

It’s often said that if you are not incorporating the goodness of hyaluronic acid (HA) into your grooming routine, you’re probably not doing it right. HA has for long enjoyed its reputation as a moisture magnet, and is often pegged as a saviour for frizz-prone hair. Through the process of attracting and binding water molecules, the ingredient—naturally found in our bodies—keeps the hair hydrated, plump and manageable.

Enhanced Hydration

“In simple terms, hyaluronic acid is a humectant—it can attract and retain moisture. This is particularly beneficial for hair as it helps to keep the scalp and hair strands hydrated, reducing dryness and frizz,” says Swati Gupta, Creative Director at Bodycraft Salon and Spa. Unlike traditional shampoos, which may contain harsh sulphates that strip the hair of its natural oils, hyaluron-based products offer a gentler and more nourishing approach, leaving the hair looking shinier and feeling softer, upon regular use.

Gupta, however, cautions those with oily hair and scalp type should use discretion. “Individuals with very fine or oily hair might find these products a bit too heavy. For those with dry, damaged, or curly hair, the extra hydration can be particularly beneficial. It’s always a good idea to test any new product on a small section of your hair or consult a haircare professional to ensure it’s the right fit for your specific needs,” she suggests.