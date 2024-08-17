Skincare for high altitudes

Travelling to high altitudes offers breathtaking views and unique experiences, but it can also pose significant challenges to your skin. The thinner air, increased exposure to UV radiation, and drier conditions can impact your skin health. Proper skincare is essential to protect your skin from these harsh conditions. Here are some key pointers to consider:

1. Hydration is Key

At high altitudes, the air is much drier than at sea level, which can lead to rapid dehydration. This affects not only your body but also your skin, which can become dry, flaky, and more prone to irritation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and skin hydrated. Additionally, consider using a hydrating facial mist or serum to provide an extra layer of moisture.

2. Use a Rich Moisturiser

Switch to a richer, more emollient moisturiser than you typically use. Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, which help to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. Apply your moisturiser immediately after cleansing to seal in hydration.

3. Apply Sunscreen Generously

The sun’s UV rays are stronger at higher altitudes due to the thinner atmosphere. This increases the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and apply it generously to all exposed skin. Reapply every two hours, and more often if you are sweating or at higher altitudes. Don’t forget areas like your ears, neck, and hands.