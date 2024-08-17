Skincare for high altitudes
Travelling to high altitudes offers breathtaking views and unique experiences, but it can also pose significant challenges to your skin. The thinner air, increased exposure to UV radiation, and drier conditions can impact your skin health. Proper skincare is essential to protect your skin from these harsh conditions. Here are some key pointers to consider:
1. Hydration is Key
At high altitudes, the air is much drier than at sea level, which can lead to rapid dehydration. This affects not only your body but also your skin, which can become dry, flaky, and more prone to irritation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and skin hydrated. Additionally, consider using a hydrating facial mist or serum to provide an extra layer of moisture.
2. Use a Rich Moisturiser
Switch to a richer, more emollient moisturiser than you typically use. Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, which help to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. Apply your moisturiser immediately after cleansing to seal in hydration.
3. Apply Sunscreen Generously
The sun’s UV rays are stronger at higher altitudes due to the thinner atmosphere. This increases the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and apply it generously to all exposed skin. Reapply every two hours, and more often if you are sweating or at higher altitudes. Don’t forget areas like your ears, neck, and hands.
4. Protect Your Lips
Lips are particularly vulnerable to the harsh conditions at high altitudes. Use a lip balm with an SPF to protect them from the sun, and reapply frequently. Look for products that contain nourishing ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and antioxidants to keep your lips moisturised and protected.
5. Avoid Harsh Skincare Products
High altitudes can make your skin more sensitive, so it’s best to avoid using harsh exfoliants, astringents, or any products with strong fragrances that could irritate your skin. Opt for gentle cleansers and soothing products that help to maintain your skin’s natural barrier.
6. Humidify Your Environment
If possible, use a portable humidifier in your accommodation to add moisture to the air. This can help prevent your skin from drying out, especially at night when dehydration is more likely to occur.
7. Wear Protective Clothing
Physical barriers are an excellent way to protect your skin from the elements. Wear wide- brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection, and long sleeves to shield your skin from the sun and wind.
8. Take Care of Your Eyes
The skin around your eyes is delicate and can be particularly affected by the harsh conditions at high altitudes. Use an eye cream with hydrating and soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and chamomile extract. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from UV rays and prevent squinting, which can lead to fine lines.
9. Maintain a Healthy Diet
A healthy diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals can help your skin stay resilient. Foods like berries, leafy greens, nuts, and fish provide essential nutrients that support skin health.
10. Listen to Your Skin
Finally, pay attention to how your skin responds to the high-altitude environment and adjust your skincare routine as needed. Everyone’s skin reacts differently, so it’s important to be flexible and responsive to your skin’s needs.
Anti Skin Allergy Specialist & Consultant Dermatologist at Max Hospital Saket, Delhi